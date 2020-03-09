This morning, Niantic annouced that the St. Louis Safari Zone event for Pokémon Go has been postponed. The event was supposed to run from March 27 through March 29, but health concerns revolving around COVID-19 have made the company decide it is best to push the Safari Zone event off for the time being.

We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, especially as it pertains to our Niantic live events around the world. While we prefer never to postpone or cancel events, player health and safety are our top priorities. We also understand that many people have been planning for and looking forward to these events for a long time. . . We have made the difficult decision to postpone Safari Zone St. Louis. We are looking into alternate dates within the next 12 months and will provide an update as soon as possible.

Once Niantic announces new dates for the Safari Zone events, we'll be sure to cover it. In the meantime, if players want to get a refund for their St. Louis tickets, they can do so by submitting a refund request. Note that all refund requests must be completed by March 25 at 11:59 PM PT in order for you to get your money back.

Alternately, anyone who keeps their tickets will be able to use them for the rescheduled Safari Zone date. And as an added bonus, those who retain their tickets will be able to encounter special Safari Zone Pokémon and participate in Special Research from wherever they are during the original scheduled event hours. Note that you don't have to do anything in order to retain your tickets. Niantic will send emails to ticket holders once new St. Louis Safari Zone dates have been decided.

At present, there are no plans to reschedule the Liverpool and Philidelphia Safari Zone events, but that could change in the future depending on local health concerns. Niantic went on to say that while most in-game events will be available to players around the globe, the "experience may vary for players in areas with higher risk of COVID-19." It could mean that Community Day events could be cancelled in locations with higher risk of the virus. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will cover any further postponements or cancellations of this nature.

Until then, remember to have fun and be safe while playing Pokémon Go!