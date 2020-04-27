What you need to know
- Disney+ completes the Skywalker Saga with The Rise of Skywalker joining its library on May 4 for subscribers in the US and several other countries.
- May the 4th, an unofficial Star Wars holiday, is already set for the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.
- The title art for each of the Star Wars films and series will also be replaced with original concept art for a week starting on May the Fourth.
May the Fourth was shaping up as a bittersweet day for Star Wars fans, it's the day that Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuts its finale episodes and finally ends for good. I don't know about you, but I'm not ready! To help us get over the sorrow of Order 66 and the takeover of by the Empire, Disney+ is bringing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the service on Star Wars Day as well.
All 9 films, all in one place. Stream the complete Skywalker Saga on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9PCC7ICUgd— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020
This film will be coming to most current Disney+ countries on May the Fourth. It will be coming to the Netherlands on May 5 because of a local holiday, and Disney+ France has not tweeted the announcement video, which points to the film not debuting in France yet — which isn't a surprise given France's media laws surrounding theatrical films and streaming services. This now makes Solo the lone Star Wars movie not on Disney+ in the U.S., but it will arrive July 9, 2020.
If you haven't seen how the saga ends — like me, who was too busy to see it in December — this is the movie that is supposed to wrap up a story 40 years in the making, crossing three generations and enamoring millions of fans and spawning whole legions of both casual and super fans — like the 501st Legion. Star Wars has changed fan culture and movie-making forever, and it inspired generations of nerds to build, create, and explore.
See how the saga ends
Disney+
The force is strong with this streaming service.
From the latest chapters of The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars to the films that started it all, Disney+ puts all of your Star Wars favorites in one place, along with a whole galaxy of content from Disney, Marvel, Nat Geo, and Fox.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Someone found out the hard way why you don't wear AirPods in the bathroom
AirPods Pro are pretty good at staying in the ears of most people, but not everyone. And this person falls into the latter category and had an earbud fall at the worst possible time.
iFixit deems Apple's iPhone SE "pretty repair-friendly" following teardown
The refreshed iPhone SE has undergone the iFixit treatment and while not an easy fix, it's at least not a nightmare.
AirPods Pro buds falling out of your ears? Try Comply's new foam tips.
AirPods Pro definitely fall out of ears less often than normal AirPods, but they aren't perfect. Comply's new foam tips
Get the best sound around for your Mac
No matter what you home studio setup is, you'll need some good monitors. We've compiled some of the best we can find to ensure you get the right ones for you.