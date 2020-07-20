You don't need to buy a whole new TV to have smart TV functionality in your living room or bedroom. With a device like a Roku streaming media player, you can begin streaming shows and movies from services like Netflix and Hulu by simply plugging it into your TV's HDMI port and then connecting it to your home's Wi-Fi network. Now, thanks to a sale at Amazon, you can pick one up for as low as $24 today. There are several discounted models to choose from, so be sure to take a look at each before completing your purchase.

The most affordable Roku device on sale today is the Roku Express. For just $24, you can stream your favorite shows and movies in HD — and save $6 off its usual cost. Meanwhile, if you have a 4K television or if you're planning on owning one soon, you should consider the Roku Streaming Stick+ instead, now on sale for $39. This model can stream in 4K or HD and supports HDR.

If you're looking for the best of the best, the Roku Ultra is at the top of the Roku lineup and on sale for $69. Its latest improvements are designed around making your life even more convenient, one of which is the Fast Channel Launch that improves launch times for the top channels on the platform. You'll also get two personal shortcut buttons on the enhanced remote that you can personalize for one-touch control of where you want to go. This model includes both dual-band Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port for a stronger connection.

Once you've received your new streaming device, be sure to download the free Roku mobile app available on iOS or Android. You'll get access to private listening, voice search, and platform control directly from the phone. Roku devices can also access a bevy of free content exclusive to Roku owners, from TV shows and movies to documentaries and more via The Roku Channel.