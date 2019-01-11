One of the best streaming services for sports is FuboTV. And one of the best reasons for that is that it's one of the only ways you can watch some of your favorite teams in 4K resolution. Not every game, mind you, and the service is still in beta, but there's a noticeable difference when it's available.

To that end, FuboTV will be showing three more Premiere League games in 4K resolution from NBCSN throughout January. It continues this weekend, on Jan. 13, with Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

That's right — Tottenham and Man U, as they should be, in 4K. Ain't America great sometimes.

And FuboTV has a couple more games on its 4K lineup as well:

12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

3 p.m. ET Jan. 30: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

There are a few caveats here, though. First is that you have be using hardware that's compatible with 4K resolutions. That starts with your streaming hardware and also includes your TV. Here's a list of the streaming hardware you can use with Fubo's 4K beta service: