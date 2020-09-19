Finding Luigi is a simple but tricky task, and we're here to help. Here's how to unlock Luigi in Super Mario Galaxy.

Super Mario Galaxy is the third game in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. Released in 2007 on the Wii, Super Mario Galaxy is a planet-hopping adventure with Mario hunting down Stars that power the Comet Observatory to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. This time, Mario has help from Rosalina and Luma on his journey, but that's not all the help he'll get — he'll even get a visit from the original player two himself, Luigi.

How to unlock Luigi in Super Mario Galaxy

First, the hard part. Players must find all 120 Stars in the game. Yes, that's every Star in the game! It's a big task so make sure you're prepared for the undertaking.

Once you've collected all 120 Stars, return to Rosalina on the Comet Observatory and request to fight Bowser again. Defeat the reptile one more time and let the credits roll as they usually do. After they're done, a message will appear telling you that Luigi is a playable character.

In the main menu, you'll notice there's a new icon on the right. If you press it, you'll be able to replay the whole game as Luigi. Luigi's star count starts from zero — It's as if you're starting a new save file.

Luigi is not just a replacement for Mario. He comes with his own bag of tricks as well. The lean and green brother runs faster than Mario and jumps higher, too, though not as far his brother can. He also has less traction than Mario and loses air faster while underwater.

Super Luigi Galaxy?

Unlocking Luigi offers a new way to play Super Mario Galaxy, one of Mario's best 3D adventures. Super Mario 3D All-Stars features two other excellent Mario adventures, so be sure to check those out when you're done roaming the galaxy. And don't worry, we have guides for Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, too.