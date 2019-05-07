The Ralis is a brand new portable Bluetooth speaker from Swedish company Urbanears. The portable device uses speakers on the front and back that act as a Blumlein Pair to create a stereo sound. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 20 hours of wireless playtime, and it has a built-in USB port that acts as a power bank so you can share that battery with the smartphone you're using to play your music. It is also IPX2 water resistant and designed to handle a drop or two.

You'll be able to connect two devices through the Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a third via the Aux connection. You and your friends can all take turns as the DJ, and the Bluetooth connection works from up to 30 feet away. Once connected via Bluetooth, you can use the flush-mounted buttons to navigate your music or do so directly from your streaming device.

The Urbanears Ralis will be available May 7 on the Urbanears website. The price starts at $199, and it will come available in three colors: Mist Grey, Haute Red, and Slate Blue.

The only other Urbanears speaker going for around that price is the Urbanears Lotsen Bluetooth speaker, which has a similarly square design but isn't meant to be portable and lacks the carrying strap.

if you're looking for a similar style in your headphones, try the Plattan 2 or pre-order the newly-announced Pampas over-ear headphones.

See at Urbanears

