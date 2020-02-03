Today, the Official Pokémon Twitter announced that Pokémon Go Trainers can now rescue even more Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket this month. Team GO Rocket Grunts will have several new Shadow Pokémon on their teams, including Vulpix, Ninetales, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Omanyte, Omastar, Misdreavus, Carvanha, and Sharpedo. The Team GO Rocket Executives have got their mitts on new Shadow Pokémon as well, including Pinsir, Mawile, and Beldum. And, of course, the Leader of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni, himself has captured a new Legendary Pokémon and turned it into a Shadow Pokémon. For this month only, Trainers can rescue a Shadow Raikou from Giovanni, but only if they can complete the Special Research before February ends. Be sure to check out our Team GO Rocket Leaders Guide so you can handle these challenging Pokémon battles!

