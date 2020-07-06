After a week of updates to the Willow Report teasing Team GO Rocket's return, an email went out today addressed to "Team GO Rocket Grunts" and labeled as confidential Team GO Rocket materials:

"Big congrats to the Team GO Rocket balloon team for all their hard work this past year. From their initial test flight to the recent scouting missions across the globe, the balloon team has blown our minds and shown us that what drives Team GO Rocket's success is smarts and spunk! We can't wait to see the work they've been doing in the shadows come to light!"

In addition, each of the three Executives of Team GO Rocket, Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff had words of "encouragement" for the Grunts, and a Senior Grunt had advice for the rest of the team. Although the email did not specify what tomorrow's plans entail, it did go into detail about the contruction of the Team GO Rocket hot air balloons, as well as make mention of the manual that had leaked to Professor Willow. It also commented on missing Team GO Rocket items left behind after battles with Pokémon Trainers, and included a code to redeem for three potions and three revives.

Are you excited for the chance to face Team GO Rocket in the skies tomorrow? Have you been finding new items after your battles with Team GO Rocket lately? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!