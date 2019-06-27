Pokémon Go still manages to keep surprising fans with it's updates, even though it's been almost two full years since the game first launched. The newest addition was found in the Version 0.147.1 update file and seems to indicate that there are some big changes coming to the game.

The new quests found in the update file indicate that Team Rocket is coming and may be taking over Pokestops and infecting the Pokemon there. This would turn them into shadow Pokemon which need to be purified by players. There is a Team Rocket Battle Quest, as well as a Purify Pokemon Quest which back this up. That isn't all either. A new item in the form of a Route Marker has been added, along with a new Invasion encounter. There are also two new badges that have been found, one for Pokemon Purified and another for Rocket Grunts defeated.

Currently there are 21 different Pokemon in the list which may be infected by shadow and most of them are Gen 1 Pokemon. There aren't any details yet on how you will purify these Pokemon once you catch them, but it seems like Team Rocket will be taking over Pokestops and Trainers will be squaring off against Team Rocket Grunts in order to access them. That's where the new Invasion enounter comes in. Shadow Pokemon also have access to three new moves, Frustration, Return and Synchronoise. We've listed out every Pokemon found in the update for you below.