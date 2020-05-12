Niantic announced the next Legendary Raid boss today: Terrakion. This Rock and Fighting type Pokémon is a member of the Legendary Swords of Justice and will be available in its Shiny color variant for the first time. Beginning on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1 PM PST, Terrakion will be available in Five Star Raids for one week only. It will also be featured in a Legendary Raid Hour on Wednesday, May 20 at 6 PM local time during which nearly all Gyms will be taken over for the entire hour with Terrakion Raids.

All Trainers level five or higher can challenge this Legendary Raid remotely using the new Remote Raid Passes. Players can hold up to three of these new passes at a time, and one is currently in the one PokéCoin bundle in the PokéShop. Using a Remote Raid Pass, Trainers can participate in any Raid in their nearby, regardless of proximity. This is also one of the easier Five Star Raids, requiring no more than five or six players. In fact, two high level players with good counters can beat Terrakion. So, even if you are shelter in place, you may be able to coordinate with your neighbors to take on this raid.

Are you excited for another chance to take on Terrakion? What Pokémon would you like to see featured as the next Legendary Raid boss? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as keep an eye out for our updated Terrakion Raid guide soon!