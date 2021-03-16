Niantic is kicking off another event in Pokémon Go following up the Charge Up! event. Weather Week will run from Wednesday, March 24 through Monday, March 29, 2021. During this event Pokémon that appear more often during Rainy and Windy Weather conditions will be appearing more often throughout the game.

During the first half of the event, the following Pokémon that enjoy Rain will be appearing more in the wild:

Vaporeon

Lotad

Stunfisk

During the second half of the event, the following Pokémon that enjoy Wind will be appearing more in the wild:

Skarmory

Taillow

Pidove

Pokémon such as Rainy form Castform, Ducklett, and Wingull will also be appearing throughout the event. Rainy form Castform's Shiny variant, which up until now has only been available in Pokémon HOME, will also be making its Pokémon Go debut!

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

Psyduck

Poliwag

Swablu

Drifloon

Mantyke

Tympole

Ducklett

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:

The event will also feature event exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks to encounter Rainy form Castform and other event Pokémon. The PokéShop will feature new spring related Avatar Style items. Players will also be awarded bonus Stardust for catching Weather Boosted Pokémon throughout the event.

Are you excited for this new event? Will you be aiming for a Shiny Rainy form Castform? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!