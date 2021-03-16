What you need to know
- From March 24 through March 29, 2021 Weather Week will take over Pokémon Go.
- Pokémon boosted by Rainy or Windy Weather will be appearing more often during this event.
- Shiny Rainy form Castform, who up until now had only appeared in Pokémon HOME will make its Pokémon Go debut.
Niantic is kicking off another event in Pokémon Go following up the Charge Up! event. Weather Week will run from Wednesday, March 24 through Monday, March 29, 2021. During this event Pokémon that appear more often during Rainy and Windy Weather conditions will be appearing more often throughout the game.
During the first half of the event, the following Pokémon that enjoy Rain will be appearing more in the wild:
During the second half of the event, the following Pokémon that enjoy Wind will be appearing more in the wild:
- Skarmory
- Taillow
- Pidove
Pokémon such as Rainy form Castform, Ducklett, and Wingull will also be appearing throughout the event. Rainy form Castform's Shiny variant, which up until now has only been available in Pokémon HOME, will also be making its Pokémon Go debut!
The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:
- Psyduck
- Poliwag
- Swablu
- Drifloon
- Mantyke
- Tympole
- Ducklett
The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:
- Slowpoke (One Star)
- Tynamo (One Star)
- Swellow (Three Star)
- Pelipper (Three Star)
- Therian Forme Thundurus (Five Star)
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Abomasnow
The event will also feature event exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks to encounter Rainy form Castform and other event Pokémon. The PokéShop will feature new spring related Avatar Style items. Players will also be awarded bonus Stardust for catching Weather Boosted Pokémon throughout the event.
Are you excited for this new event? Will you be aiming for a Shiny Rainy form Castform? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
