Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. Mega Houndoom is coming back to Mega Raids and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight! Also, be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Houndoom in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Dark and Fire type originally discovered in the Johto region of Gen II, Houndoom is a fiendish canine capable of inflicting severe burns with its toxic, fiery breath. When Mega Evolved, Mega Houndoom's body produces so much heat that its claws and the tip of its tail literally melt, causing Mega Houndoom constant pain. It remains a Dark and Fire type when Mega Evolved, but also gets a huge stat boost. Although this devilish dog's bite is far worse than its bark, Mega Evolution and Shadow Pokémon provide an easy road to victory.

As for its performance in Pokémon Go, Mega Houndoom is one of the strongest Dark types in the game. Eventually, Mega Tyranitar and Mega Absol could prove more useful, but for now, it's also the key to Dark based strategies, out performing Mega Gyarados in most situations. It's not as strong as a Fire type attacker, but is a good substitute if you're lacking in Mega Charizard Energy.

What are the best counters for Mega Houndoom in Pokémon Go?

Mega Houndoom is capable of dealing Fire and Dark type damage, and has four weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Rock, and most important, Water. Because Mega Evolved Pokémon boost the damage done by similar type attacks, players wanting to take down Mega Houndoom fast should coordinate Water type counters and Mega Blastoise for this Mega Raid.

Mega Blastoise

Source: The Pokémon Company

The top counter by far, Mega Blastoise is the key to taking out Mega Houndoom with just a handful of players. As a Water type, Mega Blastoise takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. If it's safe to coordinate with your fellow Raiders, Mega Blastoise will boost other Water types on the field. Water Gun and Hydro Cannon are the ideal moveset for your Mega Blastoise.

Terrakion

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting type who takes half damage from all of Mega Houndoom's attacks. It has been available multiple times in multiple ways, so many players have one or two already powered up. If you're bringing Terrakion to this Mega Raid, you'll want Smack Down for its fast move and Sacred Sword for its charged move. If you don't have this Legacy Move, it is well worth the investment of an Elite TM. Rock Slide can work, but lowers Terrakion's performace considerably.

Mega Gyarados

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Mega Blastoise is the preferred Mega for this Raid, Mega Gyarados comes in as a close second, so if you have more Mega Energy for Gyarados or already have one Mega Evolved, definitely bring it along to fight Mega Houndoom. As a Water and Dark type, Mega Gyarados takes reduced damage from all of Mega Houndoom's potential attacks. For this Mega Raid, you'll want Waterfall and Hydro Pump.

Mega Aerodactyl

Source: The Pokémon Company

For a Rock based offensive, Mega Aerodactyl is the Mega for this raid. As a Rock and Flying type it has no weaknesses Mega Houndoom can exploit and it resists Fire type damage. If it is safe to do so, you'll want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of the Rock type Mega Boost and your Mega Aerodactyl should know Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Conkeldurr

Source: The Pokémon Company

Conkeldurr, a Fighting type introduced in Gen V's Unova region, makes a great counter for Mega Houndoom. Its first stage, Timburr has been featured in Raids and events and it benefits from Trade Evolution leaving a lot more Candies for powering up. It resists Mega Houndoom's Dark type attacks and has no weaknesses that can be exploited in this fight. Counter and Dynamic Punch are the ideal moves for Conkeldurr.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you aren't able to coordinate a pure Water type offensive, Rhyperior performs very well in this Mega Raid. Rhyperior is the final evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn which has been featured in events and a Community Day, so most players have a few already powered up. As a Ground and Rock type, Rhyperior takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks. If you're bringing Rhyperior to this fight, you'll want it to know Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker; however, if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge works.

Kyogre

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Water type mascot of Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre is an excellent counter for Mega Houndoom. Although Kyogre is a Legendary Pokémon, it has been available numerous times and so many players already have one or two powered up. Kyogre takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks and with Waterfall and Surf will make quick work of the hell hound.

Rampardos

Source: The Pokémon Company

A fossil type Pokémon first discovered in the Sinnoh region, Rampardos is a relatively easy Pokémon to evolve and power up thanks to events and eggs featuring its first stage, Cranidos. As a Rock type, Rampardos takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks and with Smack Down and Rock Slide, it can deal super effective damage.

Swampert

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of the Water starter from Gen III, Swampert is a Water and Ground type that performs very well in this Mega Raid. Having been featured in a Community Day and as a Shadow Pokémon, most players have at least one or two already powered up. It takes half damage from Fire type attacks and normal damage from Dark types. Water Gun and Hydro Cannon are the ideal moveset for this fight.

Machamp

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Fighting type from Gen I's Kanto region, Machamp has been in Pokémon Go since day one, featured in a number of events, and even in Raids. Although there are more powerful Fighting types, none are quite as accessible as Machamp. As if it weren't already easy enough to catch and evolve, the addition of Trade Evolution leaves even more Candies for powering up your Machamp. It takes half damage from Mega Houndoom's Dark type attacks and has no weaknesses relevant to this Mega Raid. Counter and Dynamic Punch are the ideal moveset for your Machamp.

Garchomp

Source: The Pokémon Company

Thanks to its Community Day exclusive move, Gen IV's Garchomp is now in the top counters for this Mega Raid. As a Ground and Dragon type, Garchomp resists Fire type attacks and has no weaknesses Mega Houndoom can exploit. It was also featured in a recent Community Day, so most active players should have a few. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the ideal moves for this Raid. Earthquake can work if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to spare, but that puts its damage behind some of the back ups.

Lucario

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Lucario is the last of our top counters for Mega Houndoom. This Fighting and Steel type resists Dark type moves, but takes increased damage from Fire type, so moveset is important here. Unfortunately, Lucario also has very limited availability; it can only be obtained via Evolution and its first stage can only be hatched in 10KM Eggs, so many players don't even have one, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if yopu have a Lucario and are going up against a Mega Houndoom with Dark type moves, you'll want Counter and Aura Sphere for your moveset.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Lopunny with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Samurott with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Clawitzer with Water Gun and Crabhammer

Haxorus with Counter and Surf

Landorus (Incarnate forme) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Crawdaunt with Waterfall and Crabhammer

Landorus (Therian forme) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Palkia with Dragon Breath and Hydro Pump

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Krookodile with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Greninja with Bubble and Surf

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Hydro Pump

Shadow Poliwrath with Bubble and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Hydro Pump

Note: Shadow Swampert outperforms all of the best non-Mega counters. If you are able to coordinate the use of Mega Blastoise, Mega Gyarados, or Mega Aerodactyl, they will boost the Water or Rock types on the field making them all perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Houndoom in Pokémon Go?

Although it is technically possible for two Trainers with top counters to take on Mega Houndoom, you may need four or five if you're lower level, missing the top counters, or have the weather working against you. If it is possible to safely coordinate with fellow Raiders, you'll want to bring as many as possible so you can maximize the amount of Mega Energy earned.

Weather Conditions that could play into this battle include:

Sunny/Clear Weather boosts Mega Houndoom's Fire type attacks and your Ground type counters.

Fog boosts Mega Houndoom's Dark type attacks.

Rain boosts your Water type counters.

Partly Cloudy Weather boost your Rock type counters.

Cloudy Weather boosts your Fighting type counters.

Questions about Mega Houndoom in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Houndoom? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!