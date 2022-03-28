Therian forme Thundurus is returining to Legendary raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Thundurus to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories , so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus: the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus: the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus: the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers.

The Forces of Nature are also some of the select few Pokémon with multiple Formes. Normally seen in their Incarnate forms where they resemble genies, they can also take on a Therian forme where they resemble a bird, a dragon, and a large cat. Guides for the other Forces of Nature can be found here:

Mega Evolution strategies for Therian forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go?

There are two good options for Mega Evolution when countering Therian forme Thundurus, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Rock and Ice.

Mega Aerodactyl

Source: The Pokémon Company

For a Rock based offensive, you're going to want Mega Aerodactyl on your team. This fossil Pokémon performs better than any other counter, with exception of Shadow Mamoswine, so even if you cannot coordinate with your raid party, it is a safe choice. As a Rock and Flying type, it will take super effective damage from Thundurus's Electric type moves, but it does resist Poison type damage. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Mega Aerodactyl to know for this fight.

Mega Abomasnow

Source: The Pokémon Company

While Mega Aerodactyl performs better on its own, an Ice based strategy should include Mega Abomasnow. As a Grass and Ice type, it takes half damage from Electric, but double from Fighting and Poison. If you're bringing Mega Abomasnow to this Raid, you'll want Powder Snow for the fast move and Weather Ball for the charged move.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well and will not provide a same type Mega Boost to Rock or Ice, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

What are the best counters for Therian forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go?

As an Electric and Flying type, Therian forme Thundurus is weak to Rock and Ice type damage. While Incarnate forme Thundurus is capable of dealing Electric, Fighting, Dark and Ghost type damage, Therian forme swaps out a Ghost type move for a Poison type move. Additionally, his attack is higher and his defense lower, meaning the potential counters perform a little differently.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhydon, Rhyperior is the top non-Shadow counter for this Raid. Thanks to the Rhyhorn Community Day, as well as other events, most players have at least one or two powered up. As a Ground and Rock type, it resists Electric and Poison type attacks, but takes double damage from Fighting. If you are bringing Rhyperior to this fight, you'll want it to know Smack Down and Rock Wrecker. If you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to get it, Stone Edge can work, just not nearly as well.

Rampardos

Source: The Pokémon Company

A fossil Pokémon found in the Sinnoh region, Rampardos is an excellent counter for either forme of Thundurus. As a pure Rock type, it will take double damage from Thundurus' Fighting type move, and half from his Poison type move. It's readily available, as Cranidos, its first stage has been featured in events and Eggs. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Rampardos to know for this fight.

Terrakion

Source: The Pokémon Company

Next up, one of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion performs quite well in this Raid. In addition to multiple runs in raids, it was also featured as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so most players have had a chance to add this Legendary to their collection. As a Rock and Fighting type, Terrakion takes half damage from Dark and Poison, but double from Fighting. If you're bringing Terrakion to this fight, you want Smack Down and Rock Slide for its moveset.

Galarian Darmanitan

Source: The Pokémon Company

Galarian Darmanitan is another great choice when facing Thundurs. Although it's one of few Gen VIII Pokémon in Pokémon Go and a Regional Variant at that, both the Unovan and Galarian Darumaka are fairly common, having been featured in events and Eggs, so you probably have a couple already powered up. As a pure Ice type, it takes increased damage from Fighting. If you're bringing Galarian Darmanitan to this Raid, you'll want Ice Fang for the fast move and Avalanche for the charged move.

Mamoswine

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Sinnoh Stone evolution, Mamoswine performs very well in this Raid. As an Ice and Ground type, it takes reduced damage from Electric and Poison type attacks, but double from Fighting. Having been featured in a number of events, including Community Day, most players have a couple in their roster, as well as plenty of Candy for powering them up. If you're bringing Mamoswine to this fight, you'll want it to know Powder Snow and Avalanche.

Landorus (Incarnate forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another of the Forces of Nature trio, Landorus performs well against Thundurus. Better still, Landorus has had multiple runs Raids and been a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so most players had a chance to catch a few. As a Ground and Flying type, Landorus is one of the only counters that resists Fighting type attacks, on top of resisting Electric and Poison attacks, and he has no weaknesses Thundurus can exploit. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Landorus to know for this Raid.

Mewtwo

Source: The Pokémon Company

Easily the most famous Legendary Pokémon, Gen I's Mewtwo is another excellent counter for Thundurus despite not being Ice or Rock type. A pure Psychic type, it takes increased damage from Thundurus's Dark type move, but reduced damage from Fighting. Mewtwo has also been available several times in a variety of ways, so most players have had the chance to add at least one or two to their roster. To perform well in this Raid, Mewtwo should know Psycho Cut and Ice Beam; however, if you have a Mewtwo with Psystrike or Shadow Ball do not TM these moves!!! Both are the strongest of their respective types and Legacy moves. If you already have a Mewtwo with Ice Beam or can add it as a secondary attack, awesome, but otherwise, leave Mewtwo on the bench this go round.

Weavile

Source: The Pokémon Company

Yet another Sinnoh Stone evolution, Weavile performs very well in this Raid. As a Dark and Ice type, it will resist the Bolt Strike Pokémon's Dark type move, but it takes quad damage from Fighting. Fortunately, its first stage, Sneasal is very common and has been featured in multiple events, including a Special Research story, so odds are you have plenty of Candy for powering up your Weavile. If you do include Weavile in your roster, you'll want Ice Shard for its fast move and Avalanche for its charged move.

Glaceon

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the many "Eeveelutions", Glaceon is a great counter for Thundurus. It's a pure Ice type, meaning Thundurus's Fighting type move will deal super effective damage, so moveset can be important to consider. Although Glaceon requires the use of a Glacial Lure Mod to evolve, Eevee are plentiful and have been featured in many, many events, so most players have had the chance to add Glaceon to their team. If you are bringing a Glaceon along, Ice Shard and Avalanche are the moves you'll want it to know.

Tyranitar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least, the pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar makes a great counter for Therian forme Thundurus. Between Community Day, Raids, Eggs, and more, there's no good excuse not to have several Tyranitar. A Rock and Dark type, Tyranitar takes quad damage from Fighting, but it resists Dark and Poison type attacks. You're going to want the Community Day Exclusive Move, Smack Down, paired with Stone Edge to get the best performance in this Raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Rock) and Giga Impact

Avalugg with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Hoopa (Unbound) with Confusion and Psychic

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Rock Slide

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Stone Edge

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Blizzard

Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Meloetta with Quick Attack and Ice Punch

Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Lycanroc (Midnight) with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Landorus (Therian) with Extrasensory and Stone Edge

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Hippowdon with Ice Fang and Weather Ball

Beartic with Powder Snow and Ice Punch

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Wild Charge

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Shadow Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Blizzard

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Note: Shadow Mamoswine outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list, including Mega Aerodactyl.

How many players does it take to beat Therian forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go?

While it is possible for top level players with the best circumstances to beat Therian forme Thundurus with just two players, if you're lower level, lacking the best counters, or dealing with tougher movesets, you will need more. Especially if the Thundurus you're fighting has Brick Break, you'll probably want to aim for five Trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Thundurus' Electric type attacks.

Cloudy Weather will boost his Fighting and Poison type attacks.

Fog will boost his Dark type attack.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock type counters.

Questions about taking on Therian forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Therian forme of Thundurus? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one every was!