A massive variety of Digital HD films are available to rent for just $0.99 each at Amazon today, from family-friendly movies to teen films and movies for older audiences. There are even some newer films in the mix like A Quiet Place. If you're planning on having a bunch of people over for the holidays soon, this could be one of the more affordable ways to keep them entertained for a few hours. While most movies are regularly available to rent from $2 to $4 each, newer films can be priced as high as $5.99. After your purchase, you'll have 30 days to begin watching the film and up to 48 hours to finish watching once it's been started.

You can find the following movies available to rent for just $0.99 each, among others:

As you can see, there are a ton of films you can watch at a discount right now. You might even find others you like if you browse Amazon's Video store. While it's called Prime Video, you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get in on these deals, though it does help when exclusive discounts are offered.

These films can be watched on your computer, on Amazon Fire tablets, and on Amazon Fire TV Stick devices. You can download the Prime Video app to watch them on your phone too.

