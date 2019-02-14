The Fire TV Stick streaming media player is down to $24.99 at Woot, but only for today.

Amazon does have a newer generation of the Fire TV Stick, but it is currently $50. That version includes 4K video support and an upgraded Alexa-enabled Voice Remote. Amazon now sells this 1080p Fire TV Stick with the new remote for $40 and has discontinued the old remote. The new remote adds previously-absent volume controls and is $30 if purchased separately. But if you're simply after an easy and inexpensive way to add Amazon's streaming stick to your TV set and you're happy using your existing remote for volume, the offer at Woot is currently the best way to go. It's $15 off its full price and a match for the lowest it ever went at Amazon.

The Fire TV Stick is Amazon's most affordable streaming hardware that provides quick and easy access to popular services like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more. Its remote is still Alexa-enabled, which means that you can speak to it and get your favorite shows played without having to search for them manually. The device supports a picture quality up to 1080p and Dolby Audio.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.