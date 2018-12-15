Two of Anker's portable Nebula projectors are on sale at Amazon today only, with prices starting as low as $221. The most notable of the products on sale is the Nebula Mars II Portable Projector, and today's price of $329.99 is its best ever. Considering it regularly sells for $500, this is not a deal worth passing up if you've been on the hunt for something like it.

This projector is capable of creating an HD picture with up to 1280 x 720 resolution and features 300 ANSI lm brightness and 720p DLP IntelliBright technology for an improved image. Its integrated dual 10W audio drivers offer powerful sound, and there's even an autofocus feature which will enhance the picture automatically whenever the projector is moved to a new location. Best of all, it has Android 7.1 built-in so you can easily stream content from services like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube without needing a separate streaming device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Plus, it's compact enough to easily bring wherever you want. Android Central's review of the device can illuminate a few more of its pros and cons if you're searching for more information.

If the Nebula Mars II is out of your price range, you could snag the Nebula Mars Lite for $220.97. That's a savings of nearly $110 off its average price. Though it can only last for three hours as opposed to the Nebula Mars II's 4-hour battery life, it's a great option too. Today's sale at Amazon even includes an Anker soundbar for $69.99 ($30 off) that you may want to consider picking up. The Nebula Stand may also be of interest to you if you'd like a dedicated way to set up your projector.

