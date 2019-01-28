If you're in the market for Apple's latest MacBook Air, it's worth checking out today's deal at Meh.com where the base spec machine is being offered for just $994 — a savings of over $200 on the list price and $100 less than it currently sells for at Amazon. The deal is available until the end of the day.

Apple's entry-level 2018 MacBook Air features a 13-inch Retina display, 128GB SSD, 1.6GHz Intel i5 processor, and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It also has two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports and battery life of up to 12 hours. It is available in gold, silver or space gray.

If you're looking for a portable laptop that balances size and weight with power and speed, the MacBook Air is for you. It's great for day-to-day work or studying and is a huge update on the previous-gen MacBook Air. Check out our review for an in-depth look at all the capabilities of this machine if you need help making your mind up.

See at Meh

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.