If you're in the market for Apple's latest MacBook Air, it's worth checking out today's deal at Meh.com where the base spec machine is being offered for just $994 — a savings of over $200 on the list price and $100 less than it currently sells for at Amazon. The deal is available until the end of the day.
Apple's entry-level 2018 MacBook Air features a 13-inch Retina display, 128GB SSD, 1.6GHz Intel i5 processor, and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It also has two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports and battery life of up to 12 hours. It is available in gold, silver or space gray.
If you're looking for a portable laptop that balances size and weight with power and speed, the MacBook Air is for you. It's great for day-to-day work or studying and is a huge update on the previous-gen MacBook Air. Check out our review for an in-depth look at all the capabilities of this machine if you need help making your mind up.
