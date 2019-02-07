The latest models of Apple's 13.3-inch MacBook Air are now $200 off at B&H through Friday afternoon, EST. There's not much time left to make your purchase, so make a quick choice between the Silver and Space Gray models and you'll be able to check out for only $999. Customers in select states will even snag their purchase tax-free! Expedited shipping is free for all customers.

Last November, we rated this model of the MacBook Air with 4 out of 5 stars, remarking that it's a perfect choice for those who require a balance between portability and performance. The computer is equipped with an Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor, along with 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a stunning 13.3-inch Retina IPS display. A fingerprint sensor is built-in as well, along with dual ThunderBolt 3 ports.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.