The Anker Soundcore Infini Mini 2.0-channel 21-inch Bluetooth sound bar is down to $69.99 on Amazon when you clip the $10 off on-page coupon. The sound bar more regularly sells for $80 and doesn't drop from that price very often.

The 35-inch version of this sound bar that includes an integrated subwoofer is also discounted right now, going for $80 instead of its usual $100 price.

Anker's sound bar includes two full-range drivers and bass for immersive sound. It's designed to fit in small places and would make a great companion for a side TV or for playing music in a small office or kid's room. You can use the optical or Aux cables to connect to the TV and Bluetooth to stream from yoour favorite devices. Anker devices all come with an 18-month warranty.

