A number of TV sets featuring Amazon's Fire OS are on sale today, with price starting at just $90. The sale saves you up to 44% off Fire TV Edition models from Insignia and Toshiba, with select models discounted at Amazon and at Best Buy.

At Amazon, you can choose between two similar models — Insignia's 32-inch NS-32DF310NA19 Fire TV Edition or the Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch Fire TV Edition. Not only do they both have equally snappy product names, but they are also both discounted to just $99.99 for one day only. They offer 720p HD resolution as well as the Fire TV experience built-in giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, and they also have Alexa-enabled skills and can work with the included voice remote.

Best Buy has a few more options to choose from, with savings up to $130 to be had. There are 55-inch 4K models from $350 down to 24-inch 720p versions at just $90, so it's worth checking out the sale there too.

