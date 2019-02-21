B&H is offering Apple's top-spec 2017 MacBook Air for $999. This deal saves you $550 off its regular price at Amazon and other retailers and is the best price we've ever seen for this particular model.

Equipped with a 13.3-inch display, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and Intel Core i7 dual-core processor, this machine has the best set of features you can currently get in the mid-2017 model. Of course, Apple now has its redesigned 2018 MacBook Air lineup which have gained a Retina display, USB-C connectivity, and some internal spec bumps. If you don't need to have Apple's latest and greatest, the 2017 model still packs in plenty of power and is a great machine for students or general day-to-day use. It also has the ports your current accessories need, like two USB-A ports, a MiniDisplay/Thunderbolt 2 port, an SD card reader, and the potentially laptop-saving MagSafe connector.

