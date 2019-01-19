Amazon has the Nvidia Shield TV 4K Streaming Player bundled with Samsung's SmartThings Link for $189.99 today. The Nvidia Shield normally sells for around $180 itself while the Link adapter sells for $40; today's deal makes for one of the best prices ever for this bundle.

Using the included SmartThings Link transforms this streaming player into a Zigbee and Z-wave smart home hub, allowing you to wirelessly monitor and control compatible smart devices in your home. While it'd be wise to have whether you own smart devices currently or not, you can purchase the streaming player separately for $169.99 currently.

The Shield TV 4K device functions not just as a streaming player but also as a media server and a smart home hub with fully customizable settings. It offers 4K HDR video quality along with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound pass-through. It can download apps like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, NFL, YouTube and so many more once connected to your Wi-Fi network at home.

You can also use a device with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, like the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, to control the Shield TV using your voice.

