Today only, Amazon is offering a 30-day Boomerang trial for free. Normally the free trial only lasts a week, so this is definitely a deal you'll want to take advantage of if you don't have the app yet.

The Boomerang FireTV app works with devices like the Fire TV Stick. It gets you access to over 3,000 cartoons and movies, with zero ads. You can even download titles to watch on the go, which is great if you're taking a long car trip or you want the kids to watch movies sans data usage. Options include hits like Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes, Courage The Cowardly Dog, and more. You can cancel your trial as late as 24 hours before it's set to renew and you won't be charged.

Note that some of the shows only include the first season for free, after which you'll have to cough up more dough to see additional episodes. We still feel that a free month is worthwhile, but you may want to keep that in mind in case your heart is set on bingeing entire series at a time.

This sale is part of Amazon's Digital Day, which you should definitely be checking out.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.