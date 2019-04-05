Woot is offering a wide variety of Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models on sale with prices starting at just $499.99 today only. These refurbished devices aren't the latest-generation models and are generally from 2015 or 2014, but they still pack plenty of power and offer some great savings at these discounted prices.

The most affordable device in the sale is the 2014 MacBook Air from $499.99. It comes with a 256GB SSD, Intel Core i7 processor, and 8GB of RAM. While it isn't as thin as the 2018 model and doesn't have a Retina display, it's half the price and perfectly serviceable for documents, web browsing and email. The 2015 model starts at $649.99.

There are several MacBook Pro models on sale if you want something with added power. They start at $600 for the early-2013 15-inch model with a 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM. Late-2013 and mid-2014 devices range from $750 to $1,370 depending on the spec and condition of the machine. The most up-to-date models in the sale are the mid-2015 MacBook Pro devices in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. Apple still sold this model up until recently and it remains popular with those that do not want to upgrade to the much more expensive 2018 machines featuring the divisive new keyboard design.

Some of the devices are listed as refurbished and others state "Scratch & Dent" condition, so be sure to check out the descriptions carefully if you want to ensure the cosmetic condition of the machine you order. All of the refurbished offerings are provided with a 1-year warranty. Amazon Prime members can also get free shipping.

