As cable companies conspire to raise prices and combat cord cutting, it's about time to think about cutting the cord yourself. The Mohu Leaf 50 is a thin, indoor HDTV antenna that can help you do just that, and today you can grab one for your home at $29.91 in certified refurbished condition. This antenna regularly sells for twice this price when purchased brand new, though you can currently find it discounted to $45.91. Either option you choose makes for a great deal, though the refurbished version is the best option at $15 less. It's been tested and inspected professionally to ensure it works like new.

This paper-thin antenna supports 1080p resolution and is capable of receiving channels from up to 50 miles away, such as ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, PBS, and more. If you're unsure of whether that'd work for you, be sure to check this site beforehand as it lists which channels the antenna would be able to pick up in your area. It's reversible and can be painted so you can figure out how best to have it match the decor in your home.

On the other hand, if you're looking for an antenna that's 4K-compatible, the Mohu Curve is the better buy. Plus, it's now on sale for $52.47, saving you $18 off its regular price.

See at Amazon

