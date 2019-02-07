The Amazon Echo Input is down to $19.99 in both black and white. The device normally sells for $35 and has never been on sale since its introduction last September.

This deal comes on the back of Google discontinuing the Chromecast Audio. What a coincidence since the two devices do very similar things! The Input lets you connect to a regular speaker via the 3.5mm audio jack or through Bluetooth. You can then ask Alexa to stream music from your favorite places like Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and others. Essentially, you can turn any "dumb" speaker into a "smart" one using the Input. It doesn't just have to be music, either. Ask Alexa to tell you the news, the weather, or any of the other things you talk to Alexa about.

It's worth pointing out without the Chromecast Audio, which has already sold out at most retailers, Google doesn't have an inexpensive way to do this without Bluetooth since the Google Home Mini doesn't have an audio jack like the Input and Echo Dot do.

