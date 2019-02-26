Over at Amazon, you can save up to $200 on Apple's 2018 MacBook Air. The latest MacBook Air was released just last November, adding a Retina display to the popular super-portable laptop line.
Right now you can get your hands on the 256GB model for just $1,199 in silver. That's $200 less than its retail price of $1,399 and the lowest we've seen it be made available for since its release. It's also just a dollar more in gold and space gray. If you don't need the larger SSD, you can opt for the smaller capacity model and still make a saving. It's $149 off in all three colors at just $1049.99. These deals are also available at Best Buy.
As well the addition of a 13-inch Retina display, the 2018 MacBook Air also picked up a 1.6GHz Intel i5 processor, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports. It's great for taking on the go thanks to its small size and light weight, as well as its battery life of up to 12 hours.
If you're looking for a portable laptop that balances portability with power and speed, the MacBook Air is for you. It's great for day-to-day work or studying and is a huge update on the previous-gen MacBook Air. Check out iMore's review for an in-depth look at all the capabilities of this machine if you need help making your mind up.
