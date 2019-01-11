Grab the TCL 49S405 49-inch 4K HDR Roku TV for $249.99 refurbished on Woot. The same model TV is $280 at Best Buy brand new and that's the next best price anywhere. As a refurb this comes with a 90-day warranty from Woot. Use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's $5 shipping fee.

The 49S405 is from TCL's 2017 lineup. It has 4K resolution, smart functionality with complete access to Roku's content library, LED direct lighting, and a 120Hz refresh rate. There are also three HDMI ports and one USB port among others. Users give it 4.2 stars based on more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon.

