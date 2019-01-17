The TaoTronics 34-inch Bluetooth sound bar is down to $57.79 on Amazon. That's more than $20 off its regular $80 street price and the best price we've seen in more than a year. The sound bar hasn't come anywhere near this price since dropping to $60 back in July.

The 34-inch sound bar has two high-quality speakers and two passive radiators for bass. While you can stream from any mobile device using Bluetooth, you can also plug in with a 3.5mm audio jack, optical, coaxial, and other inputs. The included remote is touch sensitive and has metal controls for playback adjustment including volume and track selection. Mount it on the wall and place it right above or below your TV. Users give it 3.9 stars based on 4,997 reviews.

