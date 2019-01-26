Sony's HT-MT300/B Mini Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer is on sale for $198 at Amazon. Today's deal saves you $150 off its regular price and brings the set back down to its lowest price in over a year. It sells for around $280 on average there.

This stylish sound bar offers virtual surround sound and was designed to fit in compact spaces. It comes with a slim wireless subwoofer and is capable of streaming music from your phone and other devices via Bluetooth and NFC. There's a built-in USB port as well as optical, digital, and analog inputs. At Amazon, close to 150 customers left a review resulting in a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

