The refurbished label might be a bit worrying at first, but it just means that these TVs have been inspected and brought back to Like New condition. They're even backed by a 90-day warranty in case you experience any issues during that time.

Various models of the TCL 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV with HDR are now on sale at Amazon in Certified Refurbished condition with prices starting as low as $199.99.

These 4K UHD TVs offer smart functionality with Roku's streaming features built right in, so you won't need anything extra to binge Netflix or Hulu.

TCL's largest TV on sale today is this 55-inch model that's down to $344.99. These smart TVs are already designed to be priced affordably, so getting to save extra is truly a bonus. If you're looking for something a bit more affordable, the 50-inch model is now $269.99, saving you $40 off what it'd cost regularly.

Other options on sale today include the 49-inch 4K Roku TV for $274.99 and a 43-inch version for only $199.99. Each of the models in this sale features smart functionality which allows you to download apps and services like Netflix and Hulu directly to the TV without needing an additional streaming device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

