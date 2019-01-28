TCL's 49-inch 1080p Roku LED TV is down to $228.48 at Amazon. That saves you $72 off its price. For a short period of time recently this model was selling for just $199.99, but if you missed out on that, this offer is still one of the best we've ever seen for it.

The 49S325 is the 2019 version of this TV and has a 1080p HD resolution, smart functionality with complete access to Roku's content library, LED direct lighting, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports and one USB port among others. Users give it 4.3 stars based on over 220 reviews.

At today's price, you can get the 49-inch model for just a tiny bit more than the 43-inch version would cost you so you get more TV for less money.

See at Amazon

