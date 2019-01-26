The Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition is down to just $199.99 at Best Buy today only. You'll even receive a free (second generation) Echo Dot Bluetooth speaker with your purchase which will be added automatically at checkout, adding an extra $25 worth of savings. That's over $100 less than the TV's average cost and matches the best price we've ever seen for it, though previous deals didn't include the Echo Dot. Shipping is free.

The TV has a 4K resolution and Fire TV built in. The Fire TV gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, but it also has Alexa-enabled skills and can work with the included voice remote. The remote lets you talk to Alexa, search for titles, switch inputs, control your smart home and more. If you have an HDTV antenna like this one you can integrate the over-the-air channels with your streaming channels.

Other features of the TV itself include support for HDR content, two 8 watt Onkyo speakers with Dolby audio, customizable inputs so you can reach your personal favorite content faster, and 178-degree viewing angles. The connection options include three HDMI inputs and one USB input. One of the unsung features of the Fire TV is you can use a storage device connected to the USB port to extend the pausing of live TV from two minutes to 60. You'll also find built-in parental controls to help you block unwanted content and check ratings for programs you don't know.

