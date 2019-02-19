On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Play it Loud
Anker Soundcore Boost 20W portable Bluetooth speaker
There are several Anker speakers on sale today. Pick the one that hits your price point or looks best to you. They all have powerful sound and super low prices today only.
$55.99
$80 $24 off
The 20W speaker has dual drivers and twin subwoofers for room-filling sound, is IPX5 water resistant and has a 10 hour battery life to keep the tunes thumping. All Anker speakers come with an 18-month warranty. Be sure to check out the full sale, and take a look at all these other great deals today:
Beautiful and Smart
TCL 65R617 65-inch 4K Roku TV
The TCL 6 series is the best TCL Toku TV on the market. Android Central gave it 4.5 stars and a Recommended award. The review said this TV "is one of those products that hits that sweet spot between performance and price." It's not that this is the greatest quality television or has the most advanced features. It's that what this TV says it does - it does very well.
Wi-Fi Blanket
TP-Link Deco M5 mesh networking
Clip the on-page coupon to see these savings. The Deco M5 replaces your Wi-Fi router and any other devices you've been using to make up for dead zones like range extenders. It can cover your home in strong, stable wireless signal.
Wireless
Choetech Qi Fast Wireless Charging Pad
Use code D2M3KB42 to see this deal. This super-slim charging pad features an anti-slip rubberized grip, a thin form factor, Qi certification and safeguards against short-circuiting and overheating. Your purchase is backed by an 18-month warranty and existing owners give it 4 our of 5 stars based on over 5,200 reviews.
Safe and Sound
SimpliSafe 10-Piece Wireless Home Security System
This is a new bundle that comes with a three-year warranty from SimpliSafe. The same set usually sells for around $150 at other retailers. The sensors are small so you can put them just about anywhere. With SimpliSafe, there is 24/7 monitoring, mobile app control, text and email alerts, and you can install it yourself. Best of all, you don't need an expensive long-term contract to use the service.
Get your taxes done!
H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2018
The software is ideal for homeowners and investors. It includes step-by-step instructions and details on all available credits and deductions. You can easily itemize deductions, access expert advice, and report assistance on income from things like stock options, real estate, and retirement. You'll be able to quickly import the documents you need, like your W-2 and last year's tax return.
Drink up
PicoBrew Pico Model C
This innovative appliance brews five liters of craft beer at a time using PicoPaks which contain grains, hops, and all that good stuff. It's kind of like a K-cup, but for home brewing. Place your pack, press a button, and your beer will be ready in 10 to 14 days.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.