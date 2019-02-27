On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Stock Up
Western Digital storage and memory sale
Amazon's sale is one day only so be sure to take advantage of it while you can. Tons of devices all down to super low prices, including microSD cards, SSDs, desktop hard drives, and more.
Various Prices
The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card is at an all-time low price of $62.30 as part of the promotion. You can also check out the 200GB version that is also down in price to $29.21. If you're wanting a flash drive, then the SanDisk Ultra Loop comes in 64GB and 128GB for $13.43 and $21,59, respectively. There are also portable SSDs in the sale with rugged options from WD, G-Technology and SanDisk.
High Quality
Refurb Vizio PQ65-F1 P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR TV
The P-Series Quantum sits at the top of Vizio's 2018 offerings. It's the best TV the company released last year, and while it might fall short of something like LG's OLED screens, it's probably the best looking image you can get otherwise. You'll get 4K resolutions and enhanced HDR with support for Dolby Vision HDR. The 192 local dimming zones and UltraBright 2000 tech only add to the vibrant colors. The smart functionality is powered by SmartCast OS and includes a built-in Chromecast.
Don't Hate the Player
SteelSeries Stratus Wireless Controller
This controller works with any controller-enabled game on Android, Windows, Steam, and VR devices. There are dedicated home and back buttons for a seamless experience, and you can get up to 40 hours of nonstop playtime before needing to swap out the AA batteries.
No Cable
Aukey 50-mile amplified digital indoor HDTV antenna
Use code: QYUXLW6S. Aukey's antenna has a range of 50 miles, so it can pick up broadcast television signals from up to that far away. If you live in a more rural area, you might not get a lot of channels. But if you live closer to a suburb or city, you should be able to enjoy plenty of local shows, sports, and news without paying for more than what the antenna will cost you today. All Aukey products come with a two-year warranty.
Safe and Secure
Blink XT home security cameras
All the different configurations of the Blink XT home security system are down in price today. The Blink XT camera can be used indoor or outdoor because it's weather resistant. It's a modular system that can be expanded with up to 10 cameras as you want them. If you're already invested in the Blink system, you're not left out of this deal either. Individual add-on cameras are also 20% off at just $95.99 each. That's a savings of $24.
Sounds Good
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth headphones
The Solo3 headphones are great for travel with up to 40 hours of battery life, fine-tuned acoustics, an adjustable fit, and foldable design. They support quick charging, so five minutes on the charger gets you three hours of playback. The W1 chip helps connectivity remain seamless and the audio sounds great. There are also on-ear controls that are easy to use and can help you take calls, change your music, and activate Siri with the push of a button.
Suck Up These Savings
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
The cordless vacuum provides up to 30 minutes of run time with Dyson's powerful suction and no wires to hold you back. The instant-release trigger means you don't waste the battery unless you're actually using it to clean. If you have to stop to move furniture or something like that, you aren't going to burn through the remaining charge.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.