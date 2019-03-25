We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our favorites from today have been gathered below in one easy-to-digest roundup. Don't miss 'em!
Click it
Logitech MX Master wireless mouse
Multi-tasking doesn't have to be an arduous process. Grab Logitech's MX Master wireless mouse on sale for its lowest price and enjoy cross-computer control on up to three devices at once.
$47
$60 $13 off
The Logitech MX Master high-precision wireless mouse is down to $47 on Amazon. That's $13 off its street price and at least $3 lower than any deal we've posted before. It features cross-computer control and you can even copy and paste content or files between computers. The mouse can be used on practically any surface, even glass, and has a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 70 days on a single charge. Using Bluetooth, it's compatible with Windows 8 or later and Mac OS X 10.10 or later. If you use Windows 7 or Mac OS X 10.9, you'll need to use the unifying receiver. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 95 reviews. You could even use it to scroll on down to the rest of our favorite deals.
Wise purchase
Zoozee Mini Smart Plugs
Amazon has Zoozee's four-pack of Mini Smart Plugs on sale for just $22.89 when you clip its on-page coupon and enter promo code ZOOZEE04 during checkout. That'll save you $12 off the pack's current price there and snag you each plug for just $5.72 apiece. They work great with iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa.
Store more
SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card
The SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card and adapter is down to $29.99, which is within a few cents of the lowest it's ever been. The card works great with Android-based smartphones and tablets or in your Nintendo Switch. It has transfer read speeds up to 100 MB/s and is rated A1 for faster performance. The other classifications U1 and Class 10 mean this card is great for HD video recording and playback.
Kitchen essential
Dash Deluxe Electric Air Friyer
The Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer is on sale at Amazon today only for $69.99 in your choice of color. This handy kitchen appliance utilizes air crisp technology rather than oil, which helps reduce added fat by up to 80%. Featuring a six-quart basket, you can toss in chicken wings, french fries, pizza rolls, baked goods, and more which can cook a lot faster than they would in your oven.
Fire in the home
Amazon Fire TV devices
For today only, you can snag some stellar savings on Amazon Fire TV devices at Woot. The sale includes the 3rd-gen Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Player for just $24.99 and the Fire TV Cube for $49.99. Both are "Used - Good" and have been tested to ensure full functionality. Importantly, they both get your sweet 4K streams without breaking the bank.
Watch TV
Mohu Leaf Metro 25-mile HDTV antenna
The Mohu Leaf Metro indoor 25-mile TV antenna is down to $10.99 at Amazon. This is a great low price for an antenna that more regularly sells for around $18. You can use the antenna to access high def over-the-air TV channels even when you don't have a cable subscription. It's much smaller than other HDTV antennas, which means it will blend in a lot nicer. It's multi-directional and reversible so you can place it just about anywhere.
Time to upgrade
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Apple products are known for holding their value and that's partly due to the fact that they so rarely go on sale — especially the newest iterations. But that's exactly what we have today with Apple's latest crop of iPad Pro devices dropping in price at Amazon with up to $199 in savings to be had.
