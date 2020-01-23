What you need to know
- St. Louis, Missouri is one of three new cities announced to be hosting real world Pokémon Go Events in the first half of 2020.
- Tickets will be available at 9 AM EST on January 24, 2020.
- This is the first Pokémon Go Safari Zone in the US.
Today, Niantic announced that tickets for the first Pokémon Go Safari Zone of 2020 will be available soon. At 9 AM EST, on January 24, 2020, tickets for the St. Louis, Missouri Pokémon Go Safari Zone will be available. This Safari Zone will feature six Pokémon, including an elusive Unown and a normally Region locked Pokémon. The Pokémon featured include:
- Mankey
- Unown S
- Teddiursa
- Snivy
- Ferroseed
- Chatot
These events are extremely popular and, as this is the first Safari Zone to come to the US, it is likely that tickets will sell out fast. Tickets will be available to purchase through the Pokémon Go App on a first come, first serve basis. Just follow these easy steps:
- Open the Pokémon GO app
- In Map View, tap the Main Menu button
- Tap Events
- On the following page, all upcoming live events will be listed, starting with the soonest event at the top
While it is possible to purchase more than one ticket, each ticket is bound to a specific account and you must be Great Friends or more with the person you're purchasing a ticket for. Parents or Guardians may also purchase tickets for their children in the same manner but do not need to meet the in game Friendship requirements.
Will you be first in line to get tickets for this Safari Zone? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
