What you need to know
- Trolls: World Tour is one of the highest-profile new movies to launch at home in place of a cinema release.
- Launch in the U.S. is scheduled for later this week.
- Available to rent for £15.99 from all major digital stores.
The closure of cinemas around the world has resulted in a number of scheduled releases being delayed, but a number more have been moved onto a home release instead. One of the most high profile of these is Trolls: World Tour, and in the UK it's now available to rent for £15.99
"In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they've known before, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder when a member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends, set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all."
The new movie is available to rent from all the major digital stores in the UK including Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, Microsoft, Sky, and BT.
Rentals will be valid for 30 days from the point of purchase and you'll have 48 hours to finish watching from the time you first fire it up. As the school holidays would have been starting today, it's neat that one of the big kids movies of the year is still being made available to provide a little much-needed entertainment.
Rock and roll
Trolls: World Tour
Get up and dance
Trolls: World Tour continues the adventures of Poppy and Branch as they set off on an adventure to unify the six troll tribes who all like different kinds of music.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How well does the iPhone 11 hold up 6 months later? Rene Ritchie reviews.
After 6-months of abuse and just as many software updates, we're taking another look at Apple's current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro flagship phones.
Apple slashes HomePod employee discount, could signal inventory offload
Apple is offering employees a discount of 50% on its HomePod, in a clear sign that a refresh may be on the way.
We review LAUT's stylish and protective POP sleeve for MacBook Pro
Need to keep your MacBook Pro safe while on-the-go? This soft, colorful neoprene sleeve with a fluffy interior keeps your MacBook safe and snug.
Breathe, stretch, and let it go with our favorite accessories for yoga
Yoga is a wonderful practice for the body and mind. It relieves tension, alleviates stress, and strengthens the body. These are our favorite fitness accessories for practicing yoga at home.