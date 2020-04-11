If you're one of the many who's wondering why you're still paying for cable while live sports are cancelled for the forseeable future, it's time to think about giving Sling TV's live streaming service a try. Sling doesn't usually offer a free trial that lets you see what it's all about without paying, but for a limited time, you can start a free 7-day trial and check out the service for yourself.

Sling is much more affordable than traditional cable packages, and today's trial doesn't even require you to enter your credit card details or billing information. You'll be prompted to enter that info once the 7-day trial ends if you decide to keep your membership active.

Sweet Streams Free Sling TV Trial Staying in this weekend gets a bit more interesting with a free 7-day trial to the Sling Blue live TV streaming plan. That includes over 45 channels, over 50,000 on-demand movies and shows, and a free Cloud DVR. No credit card required. Limited Time Only See at Sling

Having a Sling membership is nearly essential in the age of cordcutting. It's much more affordable than a traditional cable package while still letting you watch your favorite channels. However, now you'll be able to watch them on more than just your living room TV. Sling has an app that can be downloaded to various devices like iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, and select smart TVs.

Sling's free trial gives you complete access to the Sling Blue plan. This option includes over 45 channels such as live news channels, HGTV, and Cartoon Network, along with over 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows. You'll also be able to record and replay shows and films using the Cloud DVR service which is included for all members free-of-charge. This guide lists all of Sling Blue's channels so you can see what you'll have access to as a member.

Another plan, Sling Orange, includes access to channels like Disney Channel, Freeform, and ESPN, though it's only available for its regular monthly price of $30 at this time. That's still much more affordable than having a regular cable subscription, and it's also the same cost of Sling Blue once the free trial is over. If there are channels you like on both plans, you can score Sling Orange + Blue for $45 per month for access to all of them.