Twelve South has been making Apple gear accessories for ten years, and this new iteration puts a twist on a classic that fans will be happy to hear about. The Twelve South BookArc for MacBook is finally able to fit MacBook Air with Retina Display.

The BookArc lets you run a full desktop setup from your MacBook whilst using closed-clamshell mode. The newest version, available now at Twelve South, comes with a custom insert to allow for the perfect fit. If you already have a BookArc, you'll be happy to know that you can purchase the insert separately.

