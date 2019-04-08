Urban Armor Gear has announced the Plyo Series case for the latest 13-inch MacBook Air. Plyo is a lightweight and transparent case designed to protect one of Apple's latest notebooks. It only works on the newest version of the MacBook Air, although you'll find that laptop is actually on sale on Amazon right now compared to its normal price through Apple.

UAG already has a protective case available on Amazon for previous versions of the MacBook Air, but that case doesn't work with the newer version.

The Plyo uses an armor shell and an impact-resistant soft core. It has dual locks to ensure it closes firmly around the screen, but it also includes cooling vents to maintain uncompromised air flow. The case has a tactile grip, offers easy access to ports, and meets military drop-test standards.

Currently the case is only available through the UAG website for $79.95. It comes with free shipping and a one-year warranty.

You can also grab cases for the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

Other Plyo cases can be found for devices like the iPhone 8. It's a very popular case with extremely positive reviews with 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 744 reviews. That version offers many of the same features as the new one for the MacBook Air, and the lightweight nature of the case allows for wireless charging, too.

