Among all the exciting news of new games and DLC in today's Pokémon Direct, Pokémon Go got plenty of news too! As Niantic already announced, Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will be an entirely virtual event, something which was reiterated in the Pokémon Presents, along with the silhouette of the Mythical Pokémon Victini. While it was not confirmed that Victini will be the Mythical Pokémon for Pokémon Go Fest 2020, it seems very likely.

Following the tease of Victini, even more exciting news was announced. Sometime this year, Pokémon Go will be getting Mega Evolution! Mega Evolution, introduced in Gen VI, is a special type of temporary evolution, in which Pokémon get awesome new powers, stat boosts, and sometimes even new typing. Only certain species are capable of Mega Evolution, and in the core games, it requires a special Mega Evolution Stone specific to that species. Although it was not introduced until Gen VI, many Pokémon already featured in Pokémon Go have Mega Evolutions in the core games, such as Aerodactyl, Mewtwo, and Venusaur.

But that's not all. In addition to teasing Victini and announncing Mega Evolution, the Galarian regional variant of Farfetch'd is now live in Pokémon Go! So be sure to start up your app to get your own Fighting type version of Farfetch'd!

Which of these announcements are you most excited for? Do you have your heart set on Victini as the Mythical Pokémon for Pokémon Go Fest 2020? Have you already caught a Galarian Farfetch'd? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!