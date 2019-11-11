Best answer: Disney+ currently has just under 500 movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Fox, and even most Disney Channel Original Movies.
Disney+ will include all of the Disney and Pixar movies you want to watch
With Disney+, you'll be able to watch classic Disney movies and new favorites. It's going to feature hundreds of Disney movies going back decades, along with new releases like Captain Marvel. Disney will have hundreds of movie titles and television shows available in the first year of streaming, and that list is only going to grow. They intend to break the 500 movie mark by the end of the first year, along with over 7,500 episodes of television. Included with all of the major titles that have had theatrical releases, you can also expect to find a handful of Disney originals coming directly to the streaming service.
Feature films currently available on Disney+
These movies will be available at launch in the United States:
Alphabetical Order
- 'Twas the Night
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 101 Dalmations (1961)
- 101 Dalmations (1996)
- 101 Dalmations II: Patch's London Adventure
- 102 Dalmations
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- A Bug's Life
- A Goofy Movie
- A Kid in King Arthur's Court
- A Ring of Endless Light
- Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
- African Cats
- Aladdin (1992)
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Aliens of the Deep
- Alley Cats Strike
- Almost Angels
- America's Heart and Soul
- Amy
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Annie (1997)
- Ant-Man
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Atlantis Rising
- Atlantis: Milo's Return
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Avalon High
- Avatar
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Endgame
- Babes in Toyland
- Bad Hair Day
- Bambi
- Bambi II
- Bears
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks
- Before the Flood
- Belle's Magical World
- Benji the Hunted
- Big Hero 6
- Bizarre Dinosaurs
- Blackbeard's Ghost
- Blank Check
- Bolt
- Born in China
- Brave
- Breaking2
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Brink!
- Brother Bear
- Brother Bear 2
- Buffalo Dreams
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Nowhere
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Can of Worms
- Candleshoe
- Captain Marvel
- Cars
- Cars 2
- Cars 3
- Casebusters
- Cheetah
- Chicken Little
- Chimpanzee
- Cinderella (1950)
- Cinderella II: Dreams Come True
- Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
- Cloud 9
- College Road Trip
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Country Bears
- Cow Belles
- Dadnapped
- Dan in Real Life
- Darby O'Gill and the Little People
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- Deep Blue
- Den Brother
- Descendants
- Descendants 2
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Dinosaur
- Doctor Dolittle (1998)
- Don't Look Under the Bed
- Double Teamed
- Doug's 1st Movie
- DuckTales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp
- Dumbo (1941)
- Dumbo (2019)
- Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off
- Eight Below
- Emil and the Detectives
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
- Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
- Fantasia (1940)
- Fantasia 2000
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- First Kid
- Flicka
- Flight of the Navigator
- Flubber
- Frank and Ollie
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Free Solo
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Full-Court Miracle
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Fuzzbucket
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Geek Charming
- Genius
- Get a Clue
- Girl vs. Monster
- Go Figure
- Going to the Mat
- Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- Greyfriars Bobby
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Gus
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown High
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hatching Pete
- Heavyweights
- Herbie Goes Bananas
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
- Herbie Rides Again
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
- Hercules
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Hocus Pocus
- Home on the Range
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- Horse Sense
- Hounded
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes
- How to Build a Better Boy
- I'll Be Home for Christmas
- Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade
- Ice Princess
- Inside Out
- Inspector Gadget
- Inspector Gadget II
- Into the Grand Canyon
- Into the Okavango
- Invincible
- Invisible Sister
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 3
- Iron Will
- Jack
- James and the Giant Peach
- Jane
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
- Johnny Tsunami
- Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience
- Jorney to the Center of the Earth (1959)
- Jump In!
- Jumping Ship
- Jungle 2 Jungle
- Jungle Cat
- Justin Morgan had a Horse
- Kazaam
- Kim Possible (2019)
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Kronk's New Groove
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Lady and the Tramp (2019)
- Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventures
- Lemonade Mouth
- Leroy and Stitch
- Let It Shine
- Life is Ruff
- Life-Size 2
- Lilo & Stitch: Stitch Has a Glitch
- Lilo and Stitch
- Man Among Cheetahs
- Mars: Inside SpaceX
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
- Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
- Mary Poppins
- Meet the Deedles
- Meet the Robinsons
- Melody Time
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Mighty Joe Young
- Millions
- Minutemen
- Miracle
- Miracle at Midnight
- Miracle in Lane 2
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Mission to the Sun
- Moana
- Mom's got a Date with a Vampire
- Monkey Kingdom
- Monsters University
- Monsters, Inc
- Motocrossed
- Mr. Boogedy
- Mulan (1998)
- Mulan II
- Muppet Treasure Island
- Muppets Most Wanted
- My Favorite Martian
- National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets
- Never Been Kissed
- Newsies (1992)
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
- Noelle
- Now You See It
- Old Yeller
- Oliver and Company
- Once Upon a Matress
- One Magic Christmas
- Operation Dumb Drop
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Perri
- Pete's Dragon (1977)
- Pete's Dragon (2016)
- Peter Pan
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Piglet's Big Movie
- Pinocchio
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World'd End
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Pixel Perfect
- Pocahontas
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
- Pollyanna
- Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin
- Pooh's Heffalump Movie
- Princess Protection Program
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Ratatouille
- Read it and Weep
- Ready to Run
- Recess: All Growed Down
- Recess: School's Out
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- Remember the Titans
- Return from Witch Mountain (1978)
- Return to Halloweentown
- Return to Never Land
- Return to Oz
- Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
- Right on Track
- Rip Girls
- Robin Hood (1973)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Rookie of the Year
- Roving Mars
- Ruby Bridges
- Sacred Planet
- Saludos Amigos
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Saving Mr. Banks
- Science Fair
- Secret of the Wings
- Secretariat
- Secrets of Christ's Tomb: Explorer's Special
- Secrets of Life
- Sharks of the Lost Island
- Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
- Shipwrecked
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Skyrunners
- Sleeping Beauty
- Smart House
- Snow Dogs
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Snowball Express
- Snowglobe
- Splash
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menance
- Starstruck
- Stepsister from Planet Weird
- Stitch! The Movie
- Strange Magic
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Sultan and the Rock Star
- Super Buddies
- Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- Tall Tale
- Tangled
- Tangled: Before and After
- Tarzan and Jane
- Techer's Pet
- Teen Beach Movie
- Teen Beach Movie 2
- Teen Spirit
- That Darn Cat (1965)
- That Darn Cat (1997)
- The Absent-Minded Professor
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
- The Adventures of Huck Finn
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- The African Lion
- The Apple Dumpling Gang
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
- The Aristocats
- The Barefoot Executive
- The Bears and I
- The BFG
- The Biscuit Eater
- The Black Cauldron
- The Black Hole
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Castaway Cowboy
- The Cat from Outer Space
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Christmas Star
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
- The Color of Friendship
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Emperors New Groove
- The Even Stevens Movie
- The Finest Hours
- The Flood
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Fox and the Hound 2
- The Game Plan
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Great Mouse Detective
- The Great Muppet Caper
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
- The Haunted Mansion
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame II
- The Incredible Journey (1963)
- The Incredibles
- The Jennie Project
- The Journey of Natty Gann
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Jungle Book 2
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
- The Kid
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Lion King 1½
- The Lion King II: Simba's Pride
- The Little Mermaid
- The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning
- The Living Desert
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
- The Love Bug (1969)
- The Luck of the Irish
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- The Million Dollar Duck
- The Mistle-Tones
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Movie
- The Muppets
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Other Me
- The Pacifier
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- The Poof Point
- The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Bride
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- The Proud Family Movie
- The Reluctant Dragon
- The Rescuers
- The Rescuers Down Under
- The Return of Jafar
- The Rocketeer
- The Rookie
- The Sandlot
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- The Scream Team
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd
- The Shaggy D.A.
- The Shaggy Dog (1959)
- The Shaggy Dog (2006)
- The Sign of Zorro
- The Sound of Music
- The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men
- The Strongest Man in the World
- The Suite Life Movie
- The Swap
- The Sword in the Stone
- The Thirteenth Year
- The Three Caballeros
- The Three Musketeers
- The Tigger Movie
- The Ugly Dachshund
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- The Vanishing Prairie
- The Wild
- The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex
- The Young Black Stallion
- Thor: The Dark World
- Those Calloways
- Three Days
- Three Men and a Baby
- Three Men and a Little Lady
- Thumbelina
- Tiger Cruise
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
- Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron
- Tom and Huck
- Toy Story
- Toy Story 2
- Toy Story 3
- Trail of the Panda
- Treasure Island (1950)
- Treasure of Matecumbe
- Treasure Planet
- Tron
- TRON: Legacy
- Tru Confessions
- Tuck Everlasting
- Turner and Hooch
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- Under the Sea: A Descendant's Short Story
- Unidentified Flying Oddball
- Up
- Up, Up and Away
- Valiant
- Waking Sleepy Beauty
- Wall-E
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- While You Were Sleeping
- Whispers: An Elephants Tale
- White Fang
- White Wilderness
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Willow
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- Wings of Life
- Winnie the Pooh
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
- Wreck-It Ralph
- You Lucky Dog
- You Wish!
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zombies
- Zootopia
Chronological Release Order
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Pinocchio
- Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
- Fantasia (1940)
- The Reluctant Dragon
- Dumbo (1941)
- Bambi
- Saludos Amigos
- The Three Caballeros
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Melody Time
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- Cinderella (1950)
- Treasure Island (1950)
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- The Story of Robin hood and His Merrie Men
- Peter Pan
- The Living Desert
- The Vanishing Prairie
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- The African Lion
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
- Secrets of Life
- Perri
- Old Yeller
- White Wilderness
- The Sign of Zorro
- Sleeping Beauty
- The Shaggy Dog (1959)
- Darby O'Gill and the Little People
- Jorney to the Center of the Earth (1959)
- Jungle Cat
- Pollyanna
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- 101 Dalmations
- The Absent-Minded Professor
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- Greyfriars Bobby
- Babes in Toyland
- The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
- Almost Angels
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
- The Incredible Journey (1963)
- The Sword in the Stone
- Mary Poppins
- Emil and the Detectives
- Those Calloways
- The Sound of Music
- That Darn Cat (1965)
- The Ugly Dachshund
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- Blackbeard's Ghost
- The Love Bug (1969)
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
- The Aristocats
- The Barefoot Executive
- The Million Dollar Duck
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks
- Justin Morgan had a Horse
- The Biscuit Eater
- Snowball Express
- Robin Hood (1973)
- Herbie Rides Again
- The Bears and I
- The Castaway Cowboy
- The Strongest Man in the World
- Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang
- Gus
- Treasure of Matecumbe
- The Shaggy D.A.
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- The Rescuers
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
- Candleshoe
- Pete's Dragon (1977)
- Return from Witch Mountain (1978)
- The Cat from Outer Space
- The Muppet Movie
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
- Unidentified Flying Oddball
- The Black Hole
- Sultan and the Rock Star
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Herbie Goes Bananas
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- Amy
- The Great Muppet Caper
- The Fox and the Hound
- Tron
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Splash
- Return to Oz
- The Black Cauldron
- The Journey of Natty Gann
- One Magic Christmas
- Mr. Boogedy
- Fuzzbucket
- Casebusters
- The Great Mouse Detective
- Flight of the Navigator
- The Christmas Star
- Benji the Hunted
- Three Men and a Baby
- Willow
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Oliver and Company
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Turner and Hooch
- Cheetah
- The Little Mermaid
- DuckTales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp
- The Rescuers Down Under
- Three Men and a Little Lady
- White Fang
- Shipwrecked
- The Rocketeer
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Newsies (1992)
- Sister Act
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
- Aladdin (1992)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Adventures of Huck Finn
- The Sandlot
- Rookie of the Year
- Hocus Pocus
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Three Musketeers
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Iron Will
- Blank Check
- Thumbelina
- The Return of Jafar
- The Lion King (1994)
- Camp Nowhere
- The Santa Clause
- Heavyweights
- Tall Tale
- A Goofy Movie
- While You Were Sleeping
- Pocahontas
- Operation Dumb Drop
- A Kid in King Arthur's Court
- Frank and Ollie
- Toy Story
- Tom and Huck
- Muppet Treasure Island
- James and the Giant Peach
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Kazaam
- Jack
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves
- First Kid
- 101 Dalmations (1996)
- That Darn Cat (1997)
- Jungle 2 Jungle
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- Hercules
- Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Flubber
- Belle's Magical World
- Ruby Bridges
- Meet the Deedles
- Miracle at Midnight
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- Mulan (1998)
- Doctor Dolittle (1998)
- You Lucky Dog
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
- Brink!
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
- Halloweentown
- The Lion King II: Simba's Pride
- Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
- I'll Be Home for Christmas
- A Bug's Life
- Mighty Joe Young
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- My Favorite Martian
- Doug's 1st Movie
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Never Been Kissed
- Can of Worms
- The Thirteenth Year
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menance
- Smart House
- Inspector Gadget
- Johnny Tsunami
- Genius
- Don't Look Under the Bed
- Annie (1997)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Horse Sense
- Toy Story 2
- Fantasia 2000
- Up, Up and Away
- The Color of Friendship
- The Tigger Movie
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Whispers: An Elephants Tale
- Alley Cats Strike
- Rip Girls
- Miracle in Lane 2
- Dinosaur
- Stepsister from Planet Weird
- The Kid
- Ready to Run
- Quints
- The Other Me
- The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea
- Remember the Titans
- Mom's got a Date with a Vampire
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- 102 Dalmations
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- The Emperors New Groove
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Recess: School's Out
- Motocrossed
- Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventures
- The Luck of the Irish
- Hounded
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- The Jennie Project
- The Princess Bride
- Jumping Ship
- The Poof Point
- Free Solo
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- Monsters, Inc
- 'Twas the Night
- Three Days
- Snow Dogs
- Double Teamed
- Return to Never Land
- Cinderella II: Dreams Come True
- Cadet Kelly
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame II
- Tru Confessions
- The Rookie
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Lilo and Stitch
- Get a Clue
- Tarzan and Jane
- Country Bears
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- A Ring of Endless Light
- The Scream Team
- Tuck Everlasting
- The Santa Clause 2
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Treasure Planet
- You Wish!
- 101 Dalmations II: Patch's London Adventure
- The Jungle Book 2
- Recess: All Growed Down
- Inspector Gadget II
- Piglet's Big Movie
- Right on Track
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Atlantis: Milo's Return
- Finding Nemo
- The Even Stevens Movie
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- The Cheetah Girls
- Stitch! The Movie
- Deep Blue
- Brother Bear
- Full-Court Miracle
- The Haunted Mansion
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- The Young Black Stallion
- Pixel Perfect
- Techer's Pet
- Miracle
- The Lion King 1½
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
- Going to the Mat
- Home on the Range
- Sacred Planet
- Zenon: Z3
- America's Heart and Soul
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Tiger Cruise
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- Halloweentown High
- The Incredibles
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Now You See It
- Aliens of the Deep
- Mulan II
- Pooh's Heffalump Movie
- The Pacifier
- Millions
- Buffalo Dreams
- Ice Princess
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Go Figure
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
- Life is Ruff
- Valiant
- The Proud Family Movie
- Lilo & Stitch: Stitch Has a Glitch
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
- Twitches
- Chicken Little
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
- Once Upon a Matress
- Kronk's New Groove
- High School Musical
- Roving Mars
- Bambi II
- Eight Below
- The Shaggy Dog (2006)
- Cow Belles
- The Wild
- Cars
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Leroy and Stitch
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Read it and Weep
- Invincible
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- Brother Bear 2
- Return to Halloweentown
- Flicka
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- The Fox and the Hound 2
- Jump In!
- Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Meet the Robinsons
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World'd End
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd
- Ratatouille
- High School Musical 2
- The Game Plan
- Twitches Too
- Dan in Real Life
- Snowglobe
- National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets
- Minutemen
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
- College Road Trip
- Iron Man
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- Camp Rock
- Wall-E
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Tinker Bell
- Bolt
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- Dadnapped
- Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hatching Pete
- Trail of the Panda
- Up
- Princess Protection Program
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
- Bizarre Dinosaurs
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
- The Princess and the Frog
- Avatar
- Skyrunners
- Starstruck
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Waking Sleepy Beauty
- Toy Story 3
- Den Brother
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Secretariat
- Avalon High
- Tangled
- TRON: Legacy
- Wings of Life
- The Suite Life Movie
- Lemonade Mouth
- African Cats
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
- Cars 2
- Winnie the Pooh
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Teen Spirit
- Geek Charming
- The Muppets
- Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Frenemies
- Chimpanzee
- Let It Shine
- Brave
- Girl vs. Monster
- Secret of the Wings
- Wreck-It Ralph
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- The Mistle-Tones
- The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex
- Iron Man 3
- Monsters University
- Teen Beach Movie
- Super Buddies
- Sharks of the Lost Island
- Thor: The Dark World
- Frozen
- Saving Mr. Banks
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson
- Cloud 9
- Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Bears
- Zapped
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- How to Build a Better Boy
- Big Hero 6
- Strange Magic
- Bad Hair Day
- Monkey Kingdom
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Inside Out
- Teen Beach Movie 2
- Ant-Man
- Descendants
- Invisible Sister
- The Good Dinosaur
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- The Finest Hours
- Zootopia
- Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade
- Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
- Finding Dory
- The BFG
- Pete's Dragon (2016)
- Queen of Katwe
- The Swap
- Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
- Moana
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Before the Flood
- Atlantis Rising
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
- Tangled: Before and After
- Born in China
- Cars 3
- Descendants 2
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Breaking2
- Jane
- Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron
- Secrets of Christ's Tomb: Explorer's Special
- Man Among Cheetahs
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- Zombies
- Into the Okavango
- Freaky Friday
- Science Fair
- Under the Sea: A Descendant's Short Story
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
- Mars: Inside SpaceX
- Mission to the Sun
- The Flood
- Life-Size 2
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Kim Possible (2019)
- Into the Grand Canyon
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
- Captain Marvel
- Dumbo (2019)
- Avengers: Endgame
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Lady and the Tramp (2019)
- Noelle
Coming Soon
- Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe — Expected in Year One.
- Stargirl: Slated for early 2020.
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made: Slated for early 2020.
- Togo: Launching December of 2019.
Disney said in its super-long Twitter-bomb announcement thread that this was "basically everything" coming at launch. This means there may be a few more movies Disney is trying to work out rights and streaming agreements for, especially in regards to Fox films, DCOMs, and Wonderful World of Disney telefilms.
