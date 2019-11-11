Disney+ will include all of the Disney and Pixar movies you want to watch

With Disney+, you'll be able to watch classic Disney movies and new favorites. It's going to feature hundreds of Disney movies going back decades, along with new releases like Captain Marvel. Disney will have hundreds of movie titles and television shows available in the first year of streaming, and that list is only going to grow. They intend to break the 500 movie mark by the end of the first year, along with over 7,500 episodes of television. Included with all of the major titles that have had theatrical releases, you can also expect to find a handful of Disney originals coming directly to the streaming service.

Feature films currently available on Disney+

These movies will be available at launch in the United States: