Best answer: Disney+ will have a ton of existing shows from places like The Disney Channel, but it'll also be the only place to check out new series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and even Star Wars.

What Shows are on Disney+?

Disney+ is supposedly going to launch with a grand 7,000 hours of television for folks to sit down and watch. This will include existing shows from Disney, as well as some awesome new additions that will be exclusive to the streaming network.

While nothing is set in stone yet, there are also rumors concerning a variety of new scripted and unscripted series coming to the new streaming service. We do know that Star Wars, Marvel, and The Disney Channel will all be bringing some awesome new shows to your screen. In addition you'll also be able to check out every season of the Simpsons and a fair number of other shows that haven't yet been announced.

One of the biggest draws to Disney+ is all the original series it'll offer. Here's a list of what we know so far.

Live Action Series

The Mandalorian : Available at launch

: Available at launch Untitled Obi Wan Kenobi series : Release date unknown, filming starts in 2020

: Release date unknown, filming starts in 2020 Untitled Cassian Andor Series : Expected in Year 2

: Expected in Year 2 Hawkeye : Slated for 2021

: Slated for 2021 Loki : Slated for 2021

: Slated for 2021 WandaVision : Slated for 2021

: Slated for 2021 Falcon and the Winter Soldier : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Ms.Marvel : Release date unknown

: Release date unknown She-Hulk : Release date unknown

: Release date unknown Moon Knight : Release date unknown

: Release date unknown Lizzie McGuire : Release date unknown

: Release date unknown High School Musical: The Musical: The Series : Available at launch

: Available at launch Diary of a Female President : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Muppets Now: Slated for 2020

Animated Series and Shorts

Marvel's What If…? : Slated for 2021

: Slated for 2021 Forky Asks a Question : Available at launch

: Available at launch SparkShorts : Available at launch

: Available at launch Lamp Life : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Monsters at Work : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Star Wars: Clone Wars Season 7: Slated for 2020

Documentaries, Live Specials and Unscripted Series

Encore! : Available at launch

: Available at launch Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series : Available at launch

: Available at launch Marvel's Hero Project : Available at launch with new episodes weekly

: Available at launch with new episodes weekly The World According to Jeff Goldblum : Available at launch

: Available at launch Be Our Chef : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Cinema Relics : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Magic of Animal Kingdom : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Marvel's 616 : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 (Re)Connect : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Rogue Trip : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Shop Class (working title) : Expected in Year 1

: Expected in Year 1 Earthkeepers (working title) : Expected in Year 2

: Expected in Year 2 Ink & Paint: Expected in Year 2

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is the upcoming streaming service from entertainment giant, Disney. The service will include most of the original Disney classic movies and television series, as well as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Fox, and National Geographic.

In addition to the existing content for all of these, there are exclusives that you won't find on any other streaming service. Existing Disney content on other streaming services has already been or will be pulled in the near future to get Disney+ up and running.

How much will Disney+ cost me?

Disney+ will cost $7 per month or $70 per year. However, those who are looking to save and would also like access to Hulu (with ads) and ESPN can get a bundle for all three that costs $13 per month.

When will Disney+ be available?

Disney+ launches on Nov. 12, 2019.