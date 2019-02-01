It's time for another new generation (yes, again) to discover Agatha Christie. The legacy of the author's work is undeniable, and it's back yet again as an Amazon Prime Original Series. The ABC Murders are up first and available in 4K with HDR.
Or if you want something a little more contemporary, there's White Dragon, with a professor whose wife is killed in Hong Kong. The question, then, is whether he'll ever find out the truth.
And there's so much more headed for Amazon Prime Video in February. Here's more:
- Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders S1: The Prime Original series is based on the novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. The series follows a killer, who uses the alias ABC, and strikes in a methodical pattern, leaving a copy of the ABC railway guide at the scene of each murder. Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 1).
- Generation Wealth: The Prime Original movie puts acclaimed photographer and filmmaker, Lauren Greenfield's, life's work together for in an incendiary investigation into the pathologies that have created the richest society the world has ever seen. Spanning consumerism, beauty, gender, body commodification, aging and more, Greenfield has created a comprehensive cautionary tale about a culture heading straight for the cliff's edge. Generation Wealth will be available in SDR and UHD on compatible devices (Feb. 1).
- Just Add Magic S3: The Prime Original series returns with a startling discovery of a secret spice storage room and a new mystery that envelops Saffron Falls, hitting closer to home than ever before. In this new season, Kelly, Hannah and Darbie reunite with old friends, share the secret of the cookbook with new friends, and find themselves travelling through time in pursuit of answers. Just Add Magic will be available in UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 1)
- White Dragon S1: The Prime Original series follows a sheltered London professor, who tries to unravel the mystery behind his wife's sudden death. As he digs deeper, he's drawn into a web of conspiracy as he tries to find out the truth about the woman he loved. White Dragon will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 8).
- Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot: The Prime Original movie is based on a true story from John Callahan's autobiography. The movie follows John after an all-night bender ends in a catastrophic car accident, and he reluctantly enters treatment. On his road to recovery, Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develops into an international following and grant him a new lease on life. Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 8 ).
- Lorena S1: The Prime Original series is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Joshua Rofé, and reveals the hidden truths in the notorious case of John Wayne and Lorena Bobbitt and challenges the long-held narrative that surrounded this event. The series provides a fresh perspective on the story of Lorena Bobbitt and exposes how this event laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalist media coverage (Feb. 15).
- This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy S1: The Prime Original series is a globe-spanning exploration of the most compelling, hilarious, confounding, and bizarre topics impacting the global economy, hosted by Kal Penn. This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 22).
- Tumble Leaf S4B: The Prime Original kids series is set in a whimsical land where a small blue fox named Fig plays each day and discovers adventure, friendship and love around every bend in the path. By sharing Fig's adventures, children will find that they carry the lessons of play with them allowing them to generate new adventures of their own (Feb. TBD).
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie S1 Part 3: The Prime Original kids series is based on the beloved books by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond. The series follows the adventures of Mouse, Oliver and friends. Each episode starts at home and leads to unexpectedly delightful twists and turns until we are back at home where we started (Feb. TBD).
Get a free Amazon Prime Video trial
Coming TBD
- *If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Prime Original series), Season 1 Part 3
- *Tumble Leaf (Prime Original series), Season 4B
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 1
- 23 1/2 Hours Leave (1937)
- *Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders (Prime Original series), Season 1
- A Romance of Happy Valley (1919)
- A Strange Adventure (1932)
- Along Came Polly (2004)
- Barefoot (2014)
- Bounty (2009)
- Brand of the Devil (1944)
- Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
- Chaos (2009)
- Delta Farce (2007)
- Flesh+Blood (1985)
- Foolish (1999)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Gambler's Choice (1944)
- *Generation Wealth (Prime Original movie) (2018)
- Gorilla Ship (1932)
- Guru, the Mad Monk (1970)
- Hay Foot (1942)
- Headline Crasher (1937)
- High Lonesome (1950)
- High School Girl (1934)
- Hollywood Without Make-Up (1963)
- Hunters of the Deep (1954)
- In Plain Sight, Season 1-5
- Irish Luck (1939)
- Jacaré (1942)
- Joan the Woman (1916)
- *Just Add Magic (Prime Original series), Season 3
- Lady from Chungking (1942)
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
- Little Miss Hoover (1918)
- Loaded Pistols (1948)
- Lost Canyon (1942)
- Lucky Ghost (1942)
- Lucky Terror (1936)
- Lying Lips (1939)
- Marathon Man (1976)
- Marie Galante (1934)
- Men of the Plains (1936)
- My Lady of Whims (1925)
- Neath Canadian Skies (1946)
- Neath the Arizona Skies (1934)
- Next Day Air (2009)
- No Substitute for Victory (1970)
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
- Oriental Evil (1951)
- Orphans of the Storm (1921)
- Outlaw Express (1938)
- Outlaws of the Desert (1941)
- Paradise Express (1937)
- Partners of the Plains (1938)
- Pirates on Horseback (1941)
- Private Snuffy Smith (1942)
- Queen of the Jungle (1935)
- Racing Blood (1936)
- Raiders of the Border (1944)
- Rawhide (1938)
- Reckless Decision (1933)
- Rogue of the Range (1936)
- A Romance of the Redwood (1917)
- Round-Up Time in Texas (1937)
- Rubber Tires (1927)
- Secret of the Wastelands (1941)
- Secrets of Three Hungry Wives (1978)
- Sepia Cinderella (1947)
- Sisters of Death (1976)
- Sparrows (1926)
- Spirit of Youth (1938)
- Star Kid (1997)
- Stella Maris (1918)
- Swamp Fire (1946)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
- Texas Jack (1935)
- Texas to Bataan (1942)
- That Gang of Mine (1940)
- The Blues Brothers (1980)
- The Border Legion (1940)
- The Ghost Walks (1934)
- The Hoosier Schoolmaster (1935)
- The James Dean Story (1957)
- The Jesus Trip (1971)
- The Kid (1921)
- The Kid Ranger (1936)
- The Last of the Clintons (1935)
- The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
- The Love of Sunya (1927)
- The Married Virgin (1918)
- The Matrix (1999)
- The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
- The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
- The Money (1976)
- The Phantom Broadcast (1933)
- The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
- The Proud and Damned (1972)
- The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)
- The Quiet Ones (2014)
- The Shadow Strikes (1937)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)
- The Violent Years (1956)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Three Husbands (1950)
- Three Men from Texas (1940)
- Tombstone Canyon (1932)
- Tomorrow at Seven (1933)
- Tracy the Outlaw (1928)
- Unforgettable (2017)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Untamed Heart (1993)
- Vigilantes of Boomtown (1947)
- Wacky Taxi (1972)
- Wagon Trail (1935)
- Wagon Wheels (1934)
- Water Rustlers (1939)
- Wayne's World (1992)
- Wayne's World 2 (1993)
- West of the Law (1942)
- Whistling Bullets (1937)
- White Pongo (1945)
- Wild Country (2005)
- Wildfire (1988)
- Winning of the West (1953)
- Ye Shanghai (1941)
- Yodelin' Kid from Pine Ridge (1937)
- Young Dynamite (1937)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 5
- The Tunnel, Season 3
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 6
- Hillary, Season 1
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 7
- Papillon (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 8
- *Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot (Prime Original movie) (2018)
- The Promise (2017)
- *White Dragon (Prime Original series), Season 1
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 15
- *Lorena (Prime Original series), Season 1
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 16
- What They Had (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 17
- The Party (2017)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 21
- Odd Squad: Odds and Ends (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 22
- *This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy (Prime Original series), Season 1
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 23
- Death Wish (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 25
- Movie
- Every Day (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 28
- Movie
- The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet (2013)
Available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video
- Overlord (Feb. 15)
Streaming on Prime Video Channels
- Erin Brockovich, STARZ (Feb. 1)
- Love Actually, STARZ (Feb. 1)
- Mary Shelley, Showtime (Feb. 1)
- 7 Days in Entebbe, Showtime (Feb. 2)
- 53rd Super Bowl, CBS All Access (Feb. 3)
- Association of Tennis Professional: Montpellier, ATP (Feb. 4-10)
- 2 Dope Queens, HBO (Feb. 8)
- Deadpool 2, HBO (Feb. 9)
- Disney's Cars 2, STARZ (Feb. 9)
- Toy Story 3, STARZ (Feb. 9)
- 61st Annual Grammy Awards, CBS All Access (Feb. 10)
- *UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum, UFC (Feb. 10)
- Association of Tennis Professional: Rotterdam, ATP (Feb. 11-17)
- A Kid Like Jake, Showtime (Feb. 15)
- Midnight Sun, Showtime (Feb. 16)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO (Feb. 17)
- Association of Tennis Professional: Rio de Janeiro, ATP (Feb. 18-24)
- Association of Tennis Professional: Marseille, ATP (Feb. 18-24)
- Desus & Mero, Showtime (Feb. 21)
- Association of Tennis Professional: Acapulco and Dubai, ATP (Feb. 25-March 3)
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.