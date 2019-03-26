April may be a little little light on originals, but that doesn't mean Hulu isn't still bringing the good stuff. From the latest chapter for Into the Dark, to the hilarious and poignant Ramy — and to all of the excellent movies, new and old, hitting the streaming service — there truly is something for everyone.

And if you're looking for a new streaming service, be sure to check out a free trial of Hulu with Live TV, which is only growing in popularity.

Here's what all you have to look forward to in April:

+ Into The Dark: I'm Just F*cking With You (April 1): On the way to a family wedding, a man and his sister endure a night of increasingly frightening practical jokes during a one-night stay at a secluded motel.

Ramy (April 19): Ramy Hassan is a first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. RAMY will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it's like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

Coming to Hulu on April 1