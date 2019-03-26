April may be a little little light on originals, but that doesn't mean Hulu isn't still bringing the good stuff. From the latest chapter for Into the Dark, to the hilarious and poignant Ramy — and to all of the excellent movies, new and old, hitting the streaming service — there truly is something for everyone.

Here's what all you have to look forward to in April:

  • + Into The Dark: I'm Just F*cking With You (April 1): On the way to a family wedding, a man and his sister endure a night of increasingly frightening practical jokes during a one-night stay at a secluded motel.
  • Ramy (April 19): Ramy Hassan is a first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. RAMY will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it's like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

Coming to Hulu on April 1

  • Alone (Complete Season 5)
  • Ancient Aliens (Complete Seasons 1, 2, 3, 13)
  • Behind Bars: Rookie Year (Complete Season 1)
  • Born Behind Bars (Complete Season 1)
  • Cults and Extreme Belief (Complete Season 1)
  • Intervention (Complete Season 20)
  • Into The Dark: I'm Just F*cking With You (Episode 7 Premiere)
  • Little Women: LA (Complete Season 4)
  • Mountain Men (Complete Season 1)
  • Raising Tourettes (Complete Season 1)
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac (Complete Season 3)
  • 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • Addams Family Values (1993)
  • Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
  • America?s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story (2003)
  • An Everlasting Piece (2000)
  • At Close Range (1986)
  • Barton Fink (1991)
  • Beethoven (1992)
  • Beethoven's 2nd (1993)
  • Beethoven's 3rd (1999)
  • Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
  • Big Fat Liar (2002)
  • Blow (2001)
  • Blown Away (1994)
  • Bounce (2000)
  • The Cable Guy (1996)
  • Case 39 (2009)
  • The Clearing (2002)
  • Cold Mountain (2003)
  • Curious George: Follow that Monkey (2009)
  • Darkness (2002)
  • The Dark Mile (2017)
  • Days of Thunder (1990)
  • Diamonds are Forever (1971)
  • Die Another Day (2002)
  • Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief (2007)
  • Dragonslayer (1981)
  • Eastern Promises (2007)
  • Escape from L.A. (1996)
  • Everything Must Go (2011)
  • The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)
  • Foxfire (1996)
  • Funny About Love (1990)
  • Funny Cow (2017)
  • Gloves Off (2017)
  • Goldfinger (1964)
  • Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Hollywood Homicide (2003)
  • Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
  • I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
  • In A World (2013)
  • The Jerk (1979)
  • Jersey Girl (2004)
  • Kill the Irishman (2011)
  • Law of the Lawless (1964)
  • Liberty Stands Still (2002)
  • License to Drive (1988)
  • Like Mike (2002)
  • Little Monsters (1989)
  • Live and Let Die (1973)
  • The Living Daylights (1987)
  • The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
  • The Minus Man (1999)
  • Never Say Never Again (1983)
  • Octopussy (1983)
  • One Million American Dreams (2018)
  • Painkillers (2018)
  • Penelope (2006)
  • Playing By Heart (1998)
  • Practical Magic (1998)
  • Primal Fear (1996)
  • Project Nim (2011)
  • Racing with the Moon (1984)
  • Scary Movie 2 (2001)
  • The Seven Year Itch (1955)
  • Sex Drive (2008)
  • The Shining (1980)
  • Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
  • The Spy who Loved Me (1977)
  • Stories we Tell (2013)
  • Sunshine Cleaning (2009)
  • The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)
  • Ultraviolet (2006)
  • Undisputed (2002)
  • Uninvited Guest (1999)
  • Up in Smoke (1978)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • White Noise (2005)
  • The World is not Enough (1999)
  • You Only Live Twice (1967)

Coming to Hulu on April 2

  • One-Punch Man (Special)
  • A Quiet Place (2018)
  • Air Strike (2018)
  • Weightless (2018)

Coming to Hulu on April 5

  • Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (Season 2 Premiere)

Coming to Hulu on April 7

  • Rick Steves' Europe (Complete Season 10)

Coming to Hulu on April 8

  • Finding Your Feet (2018)
  • Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Coming to Hulu on April 9

  • One-Punch Man (Season 2 Premiere)

Coming to Hulu on April 10

  • The Bold Type (Season 3 Premiere)
  • Chio's School Road (Season 1, dubbed)
  • How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Season 1, dubbed)

Coming to Hulu on April 11

  • The Last Ship (Complete Season 5)
  • Tyrel (2018)

Coming to Hulu on April 12

  • Pledge (2019)

Coming to Hulu on April 14

  • Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Coming to Hulu on April 15

  • 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After (Complete Season 3)
  • Ayesha's Home Kitchen (Complete Seasons 1 & 2)
  • Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics (Compolete Seasons 11-13)
  • Dr. Pimple Popper (Complete Season 1)
  • Fixer Upper (Complete Season 5)
  • How the Earth Works (Complete Season 1)
  • The Last Alaskans (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
  • Obsession: Dark Desires (Complete Season 2)
  • Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery (Complete Season 1)
  • Treehouse Masters (Complete Seasons 8-10)
  • Unearthed (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
  • What on Earth (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
  • Yukon Men (Complete Season 6)
  • Enchanted April (1991)
  • Master of Disguise (2002)
  • We Are Columbine (2018)

Coming to Hulu on April 17

  • Bless This Mess (Series Premiere)
  • Overboard (2018)

Coming to Hulu on April 18

  • I Am The Night (Complete Season 1)
  • The Quake (2019)

Coming to Hulu on April 19

  • Ramy (Complete Season 1 Premiere)

Coming to Hulu on April 21

  • Book Club (2018)
  • Noma My Perfect Storm (2015)

Coming to Hulu on April 22

  • The Posh Frock Ship (Complete Season 1)
  • The Next Three Days (2010)
  • The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Coming to Hulu on April 23

  • Overloard (Episodes 1-13, dubbed)
  • Arcadia (2019)
  • Beast of the Water (2019)

Coming to Hulu on April 24

  • Border (2019)
  • Don't Go (2018)

Coming to Hulu on April 27

  • Welcome to the Rileys (2010)

Coming to Hulu on April 28

  • Attack on Titan (Season 3, Part 2 Premiere)

Coming to Hulu on April 29

  • Fairy Tail (Season 9, Episodes 291-303, dubbed)
  • Waiting for Superman (2010)

Coming to Hulu on April 30

  • Vikings (Complete Season 5B)
  • Hunting Evil (2019)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 1

  • Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
  • Babe (1995)
  • Bend It like Beckham (2003)
  • Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)
  • Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
  • Drillbit (2008)
  • Forces of Nature (1993)
  • Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
  • Promise Land (2012)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Soul Plane (2004)
  • The Cider House Rules (1999)
  • The Truman Show (1998)
  • The Wedding Singer (1998)
  • The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
  • Tron Legacy (2010)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 8

  • White Boy (2017)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 12

  • Fletch (1985)
  • Fletch Lives (1989)
  • Harlem Nights (1989)
  • Red Dawn (1984)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 13

  • The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 17

  • Soul Surfer (2011)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 19

  • Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
  • Osmosis Jones (2001)
  • Romancing the Stone (1984)
  • The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
  • Wild Bill (1995)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 22

  • Just Go With It (2011)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 26

Babylon A.D. (2008)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 27

  • White Boy Rick (2018)

Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 30

The Lone Ranger (2013)

Coming to Showtime on Hulu on April 7

  • The Chi (Season 2 Premiere)

Coming to HBO on Hulu on April 14

  • Game of Thrones (Season 8 Premiere)

What's leaving Hulu on April 30

  • A Thousand Junkies (2017)
  • A Walk to Remember (2002)
  • Abduction (2011)
  • Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)
  • Bleeding Heart (2015)
  • Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
  • Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
  • Caddyshack (1980)
  • Caddyshack II (1988)
  • Chaos (2005)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Chasing Liberty (2004)
  • Daybreakers (2009)
  • Cake (2006)
  • Delta Farce (2007)
  • Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
  • Field of Dreams (1989)
  • Foolish (1999)
  • Freedomland (2006)
  • Hairspray (1988)
  • He Got Game (1998)
  • Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
  • Marathon Man (1976)
  • Maximum Security (1990)
  • Mississippi Burning (1988)
  • Next Day Air (2009)
  • No Greater Love (2017)
  • Priceless (2016)
  • Revolutionary Road (2008)
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
  • Silver (1993)
  • Space Jam (1996)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • Tomcats (2001)
  • Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
  • Unforgettable (1996)
  • Untamed Heart (1993)
  • Wayne's World (1992)
  • Wayne's World 2 (1993)
  • What Lies Beneath (2000)
  • Young Adult (2011)

