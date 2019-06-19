July could be the month where your summer really gets underway. Pools. Beach trips. Barbecues. All that vacation stuff normal folks do. Or you could park yourself in front of the TV for the better part of the month and still not make it through all the awesome stuff there is to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Let's take but a brief look:

Hulu sees the return of Veronica Mars with a whole new fourth season on July 26. And Seasons 1-3 will be streaming in their entirety at the first of the month.

Netflix is loaded in July. From Stranger Things Season 3 to Season 2 of Workin' Moms to Season 7 of Orange Is The New Black to Season 4 of Queer Eye to new stand-up specials from Whitney Cummings and Katherine Ryan to a documentary on tacos — and that's before we get into the movies.

Amazon Prime Video has the return of its Kung Fu Panda series and the first season of the superhero series The Boys.

So, yeah. You've got to decide if you're going to beat back the sun, or binge all that the Streaming Video Gods have bestowed on us this July.

Choose wisely.

