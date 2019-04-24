May typically is one of those beautiful months on our part of Planet Earth, with the outdoors finally shaking off the last parts of winter and giving us a brief respite before summer sets in.

It's also giving us George Clooney with a mustache. Or, if you prefer, how about a documentary on the historic runs of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin as they vied for seats in the U.S. Congress. Or, perhaps, many more hours spent with the one and only Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

That, folks, is just a taste of what you have in store in May on the three major streaming services. Here's a little more:

What's new on Netflix: The inside look at the campaigns of four women in the 2018 election in Knock Down This House, plus Season 14 of Supernatural, the fourth season of Lucifer (after Netflix saved it from damnation), and a new season of Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act.

What's new on Amazon Prime Video: If you don't know the name Phoebe Waller-Bridge, you should. And if you haven't yet seen Fleabag, you must. Season 2 picks up in May. Plus, Season 3 of Sneaky Pete shows up on May 10, and the frightening Suspiria lands on May 3.

What's new on Hulu: We mentioned George Clooney with a mustache, right? Once you get past that there's plenty of farce to be hand in the Hulu Original version of Catch-22. Plus we've got a new installment of Into the Dark: All That We Destroy. And more movies and network shows than you'll possibly have time to watch.

So hit those links above and check out the complete lists of what's coming up on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu this May. We won't blame you if you never actually make it outside.