Ah, February. The month of Valentine's Day. And is there really a better way to spend it than with your old pal Samuel L. Jackson?
He's back in the latest installment of Shaft on HBO. And on Netflix, we've got the second season of Altered Carbon, the follow-up to To All The Boys — and every Police Academy movie ever made. (Hope you were sitting down for that one.)
And Amazon's offering up its new series Hunters, with Al Freaking Pacino.
Here we go.
What's new on Netflix in February 2020
Look, maybe you're excited about the second season of To All The Boys. The Netflix Original series was quite the hit its first go-around, and it only makes sense that we get the follow-up — dubbed PS I Love You — just ahead of Valentine's Day.
But we'd be remiss in not telling you that every single Police Academy movie is on Netflix this February. From the original (and hilarious) installment, to the sequel Their First Assignment (you'll never look at a candy bar the same way again) to the absolutely forgettable Assignment: Miami Beach, City Under Siege and Mission to Moscow. The first four movies are great. The final three are so bad they're great.
Or if that's not your thing, check out Prince in Purple Rain. (Yes, we're singing it in our head, too.)
And if none of that is your bag, baby, absolutely check out the second season of Altered Carbon on Feb. 27.
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2020
When Jordan Peele does something new, we watch it. It's just the law. We don't make the rules.
It's a good thing, then, that Hunters — the Amazon Prime Original on which Peele is an executive producer — looks to be one of the shows to watch in February.
The gist is that Al Pacino heads up a group of Nazi-hunters in 1977 New York City, because a big bunch of bads is looking to build up the Fourth Reich in the United States. And that just can't happen.
What's new on Hulu in February 2020
High Fidelity is one of those movies that those of us of a certain age just adore. It's funny, for one. It's got a great soundtrack, for another. And it's got John Cusack and Jack Black. Can't beat that.
Or can you? Hulu's reboot of the indie favorite features none other than Zoë Kravitz. Daughter of Lenny. A force of nature in her own right.
Will this be the next big hit for Hulu? Let's hope so. But at the very least it's going to be a series worth watching in February.
What's new on HBO in February 2020
Samuel L. Jackson is back in the Shaft follow-up. What else do you need on HBO in February, right?
Well, how about McMillion$, which tells the ridiculous tale of how the McDonald's Monopoly game was rigged for years. (If you haven't heard this story before, it's fascinating. And sad.)
Also, John Oliver is back (thank god), HBO is featuring all the winners from the American Black Film Festival's HBO Short Film Competition — and so much more.
