With the launch of Disney+ mere hours away, and Disney telling everyone that they will be able to stream it to almost any device you can imagine, people are starting to wonder where the apps are. It feels like Disney should have had the apps ready to go by now, to ensure a smooth launch, but Disney is choosing to hold them until at least 12:01 AM Pacific Time — though the countdown on the official Disney+ website puts go-time closer to 6:00 AM Eastern Time. We're expecting the apps to go live a few hours before the service itself does so that users can log in early and help avoid crashing the servers at launch.

While we don't have a way for you to download the apps early, we can give you the links to each of the apps as we find them. Some of them will be hard to get early — Roku is likely to be difficult — but thanks to the Netherlands pre-launch, we can work out some of the other links. Check these links early and often, and once they're live, you'll have a neat little checklist for getting Disney+ onto all of your devices.

We will continue to add to the list as more apps become and available, and if you see any links appear on the internet, leave us a comment down below, and we will add them to the list once we get them verified.

The excitement is building quickly now as we reach the launch hour. A few of us hardy souls are staying awake until midnight to download the apps to all of our devices so we can watch Lilo and Stitch from everywhere!