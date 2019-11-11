What you need to know
- Disney+ launches on the morning of November 12, 2019.
- Links to apps are starting to appear across on the internet.
- The exact timing for these apps to go live in the US and Canada is uncertain.
With the launch of Disney+ mere hours away, and Disney telling everyone that they will be able to stream it to almost any device you can imagine, people are starting to wonder where the apps are. It feels like Disney should have had the apps ready to go by now, to ensure a smooth launch, but Disney is choosing to hold them until at least 12:01 AM Pacific Time — though the countdown on the official Disney+ website puts go-time closer to 6:00 AM Eastern Time. We're expecting the apps to go live a few hours before the service itself does so that users can log in early and help avoid crashing the servers at launch.
While we don't have a way for you to download the apps early, we can give you the links to each of the apps as we find them. Some of them will be hard to get early — Roku is likely to be difficult — but thanks to the Netherlands pre-launch, we can work out some of the other links. Check these links early and often, and once they're live, you'll have a neat little checklist for getting Disney+ onto all of your devices.
- The Google Playstore (Android/Android TV)
- Amazon Store (Fire TV)
- Microsoft Store (Xbox One app)
- Apple App Store (Not confirmed) (Apple TV/iPad/iPhone)
- PlayStation Store (No link available)
- Roku TV (No link available)
- Samsung TVs (No link available)
- LG Web OS TVs (No link available)
We will continue to add to the list as more apps become and available, and if you see any links appear on the internet, leave us a comment down below, and we will add them to the list once we get them verified.
The excitement is building quickly now as we reach the launch hour. A few of us hardy souls are staying awake until midnight to download the apps to all of our devices so we can watch Lilo and Stitch from everywhere!
A magical streaming service
Disney+
The new home for anything Disney's light touches
Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Marvel, Disney Channel, and Fox programs, are all finally here for you to savor on all your devices.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Analyst says Apple Watch Series 6 will be faster, more water resistant
Well known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple Watch Series 6 will feature improved water resistance and performance, according to a new report.
Apple celebrates an iPhone app that's helping veterans with anxiety
Anxiety is something that many of us suffer with daily and Apple has shared details about Healium AR, an app that helps reduce anxiety. It's currently being used by veterans as they deal with their own anxiety.
Internal presentation: Apple's AR headset will not be ready until 2022.
We've been in the center of a deluge of augmented reality-related Apple rumors for longer than we can remember, but we might have to endure it a little longer. An Apple internal presentation seems to confirm the project won't be ready until 2022.
Try on a pair of shoes using augmented reality and your iPhones camera
Shoe companies are using Apples ARKit to let consumers try on shoes without having to leave the house.